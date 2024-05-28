Christie Brinkley Reveals Shocking Way the Model Discovered She Had Skin Cancer on Her Face

The 70-year-old admitted she discovered her diagnosis while bringing one of her daughters to an appointment at the dermatologist.

"I was in the room, and he had this little magnifying glass out, and he's looking at a couple of things that she was worried about," explained Brinkley, who shares her eldest daughter, Alexa, 38, with ex-husband Billy Joel, 75, and her youngest daughter, Sailor, 25, with ex-husband Peter Cook, 65.