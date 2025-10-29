Christina Aguilera Flaunts Her Tiny Physique at Disneyland Paris After Weight Loss: Hot Photos
Oct. 29 2025, Published 9:34 a.m. ET
Christina Aguilera is putting her new slim figure on display while enjoying some Disney magic overseas.
The “Genie in a Bottle” legend spent a fun-filled day at Disneyland Paris, which she later shared with her followers. Aguilera rocked a cropped cream-and-navy sweater paired with fitted black leggings, showing off her noticeably tiny waist as she posed all around the amusement park.
She topped off the look with silver Minnie Mouse ears featuring a sparkly gold bow, oversized sunnies and her iconic bold red lipstick. With her long blonde braids and peace-sign poses, she turned the theme park into her own personal runway.
Aguilera wasn’t alone on the adventure either. She brought along fiancé Matthew Rutler and their daughter Summer Rain as they explored Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, rode Peter Pan’s Flight, and even stopped in a gift shop to make custom crystal wands with their names written in cursive.
Her latest outing comes after months of speculation over her recent weight loss, with online critics calling her the “Ozempic Queen.”
Back in August 2024, Aguilera told Glamour she’s done caring about the negativity.
"I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f--- about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on," she said. "It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business."
The mom-of-two has faced endless commentary about her body since her early career days — and she remembers exactly how tough that was.
"When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s," she explained. "I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, 'Oh, she’s getting thicker.' Then I had industry people: 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'"
- Christina Aguilera and Fiancé Matthew Rutler Pack on the PDA in Rare Outing as Singer Flaunts Slim Figure: Photos
- Christina Aguilera Flaunts Her Curves in Barely-There Sheer Bra and Thong: 'Top Shelf'
- Christina Aguilera Is 'Constantly Showing Off Her Body and Parading in Skintight Clothes' After Dramatic Weight Loss: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Throughout the years, Aguilera said the judgment has swung both ways.
"Being too thin. Being bigger. I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale," she told Marie Claire.
These days, she has learned how to protect her peace.
"It's noise I block out automatically," she shared. "I love my body... I have certain physical features that I favor over others. We all have our areas."
She added, "What looks good on one person might not look good on another body type. I happen to be very confident in my own skin. It takes time to get to that place, but it's all about embracing yourself and your body."