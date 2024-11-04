5 Things Christina Aguilera Has Said About Her Body and Weight
Christina Aguilera Felt Insecure About Her Weight
In an interview with Health, shared she hated "being super skinny" when she entered the industry.
"Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty. I've always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men. I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure," she explained.
Christina Aguilera's Self-Esteem Was Affected by Her Weight
The "Lady Marmalade" singer, 43, disclosed her self-esteem was heavily tied to her body weight and image.
"I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, 'Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager,’" said Aguilera in an August interview with Glamour amid Ozempic rumors.
After dealing with comments about her physique, she reportedly taught herself to be mature enough not to give a f---.
She added, "I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business."
Christina Aguilera Wants Products That Excite Her
In another chat, Aguilera talked about embracing the things that "make me feel my best."
"I've seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I've gotten older, I look back, and I'm like, 'God, every stage is a new era.' I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That's the thing to truly embrace. It's harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession," she noted.
She Struggled With Her Weight
Before debuting her slimmer figure, Aguilera said she was tired of receiving comments from people.
"I am Ecuadorian but people felt so safe passing me off as a skinny, blue-eyed white girl," she told Billboard in 2012 ahead of the release of her album, Lotus.
Aguilera added, "Let me tell you, that wasn't an easy pill for them to swallow. I had gained about 15 pounds during promotion and during my Stripped tour [with Justin Timberlake]. They called this serious emergency meeting about how there was a lot of backlash about my weight. Basically, they told me I would affect a lot of people if I gained weight--the production, musical directors."
While dealing with the pressure of industry standards and her then-divorce from Jordan Bratman, she revealed she took control of her image and managed to present herself the way she had always wanted to.
Christina Aguilera Learned to Embrace Her Own Skin.
"Being too thin. Being bigger. I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale," Aguilera said of her weight fluctuations in her interview with Marie Claire.
"It's noise I block out automatically," she noted. "I love my body... I have certain physical features that I favor over others. We all have our areas."
According to Aguilera, she became confident in her own skin as she learned that it's important to "embrace yourself and your body."