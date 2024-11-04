5 Things Christina Aguilera Has Said About Her Body and Weight

The "Lady Marmalade" singer, 43, disclosed her self-esteem was heavily tied to her body weight and image.

"I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, 'Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager,’" said Aguilera in an August interview with Glamour amid Ozempic rumors.

After dealing with comments about her physique, she reportedly taught herself to be mature enough not to give a f---.

She added, "I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business."