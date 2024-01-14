Christina Aguilera 'Stepped Up Her Workouts' Ahead of Las Vegas Residency, Singer 'Feels Stronger and Happier Than Ever'

Unfortunately, the mom-of-two had to recently postpone after just a few shows due to her being under the weather.

"AFTER WELCOMING YOU ALL TO THE NEW YEAR FROM THE STAGE IN LAS VEGAS. I'VE BEEN WELCOMED WITH A NEW YEAR FLU!!!" she wrote via her Instagram Story in early January. "I AM SORRY TO SHARE THAT MY TWO SHOWS THIS WEEKEND WILL BE RESCHEDULED WHILE I REST - AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE BACK ON THAT STAGE IN A FEW WEEKS."

She added: "I'M INCREDIBLY PROUD OF THIS SHOW AND GRATEFUL FOR ALL THE SUPPORT AND LOVE AFTER OPENING WEEKEND! SEE YOU SOON 🤒 😷."