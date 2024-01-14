Christina Aguilera 'Stepped Up Her Workouts' Ahead of Las Vegas Residency, Singer 'Feels Stronger and Happier Than Ever'
Christina Aguilera is back, baby! The singer, 43, performed at her Las Vegas residency, which opened in December 2023, looking amazing in a sleek bodysuit.
According to an insider, the blonde beauty went to great lengths to make sure she was ready for her 90-minute show.
“Christina wanted to be in the best shape possible for Vegas and knew she’d have to build up her stamina,” an insider revealed.
“For her it was a lifestyle change. She lost the weight by scaling way back on carbs and sweets and alcohol and focusing on fresh vegetables and lean proteins," the source noted.
Additionally, the "Genie in a Bottle" songstress, who shares son Max Liron with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and daughter Summer Rain with fiancé Matt Rutler, also went hard on moving her body.
“She stepped up her workouts, with cardio and circuit training,” the insider dished. “She added in yoga for balance and a feeling of well-being."
"Christina feels stronger and happier than ever,” added the source. “She’s ready to show off what she’s got.”
Unfortunately, the mom-of-two had to recently postpone after just a few shows due to her being under the weather.
"AFTER WELCOMING YOU ALL TO THE NEW YEAR FROM THE STAGE IN LAS VEGAS. I'VE BEEN WELCOMED WITH A NEW YEAR FLU!!!" she wrote via her Instagram Story in early January. "I AM SORRY TO SHARE THAT MY TWO SHOWS THIS WEEKEND WILL BE RESCHEDULED WHILE I REST - AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE BACK ON THAT STAGE IN A FEW WEEKS."
She added: "I'M INCREDIBLY PROUD OF THIS SHOW AND GRATEFUL FOR ALL THE SUPPORT AND LOVE AFTER OPENING WEEKEND! SEE YOU SOON 🤒 😷."
Prior to falling ill, Aguilera gushed over the amazing experience on social media.
“✨ Tonight marks the beginning of a new chapter. I couldn’t think of a better way to bid farewell to this incredible year than to spend this night in LAS VEGAS with all of you, surrounded by your energy and enthusiasm. Cheers to the magical moments we’ll create, the music that will fill our hearts, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead🥂," she wrote on January 1.
Star spoke to the source.