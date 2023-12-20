Christina Aguilera Celebrates Her 43rd Birthday in Style With Daughter Summer Rain in Las Vegas: Watch
Christina Aguilera was surrounded by friends and family on her 43rd birthday!
On Tuesday, December 19, the blonde beauty shared a video on Instagram showing off her fun-filled celebration.
“Thank you for all the birthday wishes — sending love from Vegas ♥️💋,” she captioned the post.
In the clip, the singer-songwriter twirled around her Las Vegas hotel room filled with pink balloons alongside her daughter, Summer Rain, 9, whom she shares with fiancé Matt Rutler.
The adorable mother-daughter duo danced around and shared an embrace before they headed to the casino stage, where Aguilera’s pals set up a performance and a table full of goodies in her honor.
The “Genie in a Bottle” vocalist kept it casual in an oversized graphic T-shirt, green cargo pants, a long black sweater and a beanie, while Summer Rain wore a large pink and white cardigan. The footage concluded with the blonde beauty blowing out the candles on her birthday cake as she smiled wide for the camera.
The 43-year-old’s big day came just a few weeks after fans bashed the star for her changed appearance in a TikTok from November 29.
In the upload, Aguilera discussed all the things she keeps in her purse on a day-to-day basis, however, people largely focused on the mother-of-two’s looks.
"No way thats Christina Aguilera😲," one person penned, while a second stated, "That is 100% not Christina Aguilera. I have no idea who that is?"
"Wait, What? Is that woman Christina Aguilera? 😱," a third user asked.
Some users even speculated the star may be on Ozempic, a popular weight loss drug.
"That's Ozympic [sic] Aguilera," one person claimed, while another added, "I need Ozempic."
Other individuals thought she looked like a younger version of herself.
"Is it me or she looks like 2000s xtina," said one fan, while a second penned, "She looks like early 2000s Xtina wow."
The "Come on Over Baby" artist admitted earlier this year that she's had treatments done on her face to curb aging — though she revealed she doesn't go overboard.
"I don't want to have a frozen face. Whether it's being on-camera or performing onstage, I have to stay authentic to my emotion," she said in an interview.
"I'm always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best," Aguilera noted, adding she wants to maintain a "natural look. We like expression, especially in my line of work."
Despite partaking in any procedures, the star explained she does not see "aging as a negative" thing.
"I've seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I've gotten older, I look back, and I'm like, 'God, every stage is a new era.' I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older," she dished. "That's the thing to truly embrace. It's harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession."