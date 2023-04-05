Christina Aguilera Admits She Lost Her Virginity 'Later' In Life Despite Sultry 'Persona'
Despite her saucy lyrics and barely there outfits, Christina Aguilera revealed she was actually quite innocent at the height of her career.
The singer gave the scoop on her personal life during her appearance on the Wednesday, April 5, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
"It's so funny that I gave this persona because I probably was the last person to lose my virginity," the star, 42, confessed to host Alex Cooper. "It was something that was for me. I guess that's why my messages went the way they did too because I owned it first, maybe."
When Cooper pressed her for the exact age she first slept with someone, the Burlesque lead vaguely replied, "It was later than you would think, given the girl that was doing 'Dirrty' and all this stuff. It's more of a funny thing looking back."
Nonetheless, the blonde bombshell still had her fun before going all the way, though she admitted she may have had her eyes on the wrong men.
"I had certain dancers that were close. You're traveling a lot and you have accessibility to only certain things. It is what it is... A lot of things where I'm like, 'Maybe I should have realized, he wasn't looking at me. He wasn't interested in me. He was looking at him,'" the "Candyman" crooner quipped. "A lot of things where I'm like, 'Oh, sad!' I feel bad for my younger self."
Luckily, The Voice alum's failed romances didn't deter her from finding real love, marrying music producer and executive Jordan Bratman in 2005. However, the two split in 2010, and she went on to meet production assistant Max Rutler, who she's been engaged to since 2014.
Cooper noted how unlike most pop stars, Aguilera never had buzzy romances with fellow celebs, to which she reasoned, "I didn't really have time for that. I always went for things that I would feel safe about."
"My life is hectic enough, and this is a very narcissistic industry. My anxieties couldn't maybe take somebody that did the exact same thing I did," the singer elaborated. "I know how this goes. I'm too vulnerable for this. I'm too sensitive to be so paranoid."