Christina Aguilera Admits She Lost Her Virginity 'Later' In Life Despite Sultry 'Persona'

"It's so funny that I gave this persona because I probably was the last person to lose my virginity," the star, 42, confessed to host Alex Cooper. "It was something that was for me. I guess that's why my messages went the way they did too because I owned it first, maybe."

When Cooper pressed her for the exact age she first slept with someone, the Burlesque lead vaguely replied, "It was later than you would think, given the girl that was doing 'Dirrty' and all this stuff. It's more of a funny thing looking back."