Christina Aguilera's Transformation Gallery: See the Singer's Stunning 40-Pound Weight Loss
1999
Christina Aguilera serenaded her fans at the 1999 Lilith Fair before the release of her single, "Genie in a Bottle," off her highly-anticipated self-titled debut album.
2000
The "All I Wanna Do" singer graced the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards after winning the Female Artist of the Year award. She rocked her blonde and black hair that complemented her white dress and black boots.
2001
Aguilera's massive hair dominated the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards 2001. She arrived at the event in her cut-out dress and black strappy sandals.
2002
The "Candyman" singer followed the fashion trend and exposed her tiny midriff when she arrived at the MTV European Music Awards Barcelona in her black-and-white cropped shirt and low-waist trousers.
2003
Aguilera changed her usual look and flaunted her dark hair at the GLAAD Media Awards. She looked like a goddess as she donned her curve-hugging white strapless dress.
2004
She extended her black hair era at the launch of the MAC Viva Glam campaign in New York.
2005
Before the underwear fashion trend started in Hollywood, Aguilera already rocked the look at The US Weekly Young Hollywood Hot 20 Party in California.
2006
The "Lady Marmalade" songstress donned a black dress and red outerwear in London, England.
2007
Aguilera dominated the Emmy Awards red carpet event in her silk Valentino gown, which featured a black bow.
2008
Aguilera showed off her curves in her bandage dress when she hosted the LAX Nightclub party at the Luxor Hotel Casino in May 2008.
2009
The "Beautiful" singer stunned in her black body-hugging dress at jeweler Stephen Webster's collection launch at TAO Nightclub.
2010
Aguilera outshined other celebrities when she wore a stunning bodysuit and cape to the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.
2011
During her coaching stint on The Voice, Aguilera joined the show's press junket while rocking her white blouse, pleated miniskirt and lace-up boots.
- 10 of the Most Memorable Moments From the VMAs: From Beyoncé's Pregnancy Announcement to Britney Spears and Madonna's Epic Kiss and More
- Britney Spears' Blockbuster Casting: 6 A-Listers Who Could Play the Pop Star in 'The Woman in Me' Biopic
- Christina Aguilera Doesn't 'Give a F--- About' Opinions on Her Weight After Ozempic Rumors Swirl
2012
The "Can't Hold Us Down" singer hit the red carpet at the ALMA Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium wearing her black lace gown.
2013
As Aguilera continued her weight-loss journey, she surprised everyone at the 2013 NBC Universal Summer TCA Press Tour when she debuted her slimmed-down figure.
2014
The mom-of-two spent time with her son, Max Bratman, and long-time fiancé, Matt Rutler, during a Halloween shopping in Los Angeles, Calif.
2015
Aguilera wowed everyone with her plunging dress at the Hakkasan Nightclub.
2016
Aguilera looked like a hot mama as she showed off her curves in a white top and black pencil skirt at The Voice red carpet event.
2017
The "Your Body" singer arrived at The Emoji Movie premiere wearing a Saint Laurent shirt and sunglasses. She completed her look with black leggings and high heels.
2018
Aguilera stunned in an all-black ensemble at a Stella McCartney presentation at S.I.R. Studios in Los Angeles.
2019
Shining bright in her red and black outfit, Aguilera looked amazing at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
2020
Aguilera attended the Mulan premiere in her Galia Lahav dress.
2021
On December 1, 2021, Aguilera looked stunning in her black jacket and tight leather pants as she performed onstage at the LA Revival concert at The Forum.
2022
Aguilera dazzled in her charming purple dress at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards.
2023
The Grammy-winning singer impressed her fans as she posed for the cameras in her stunning maxi dress.
2024
Aguilera showed off her dramatic transformation at the Clarins Multi-Active Skincare launch event in Los Angeles.