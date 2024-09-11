Home > Photos > Christina Aguilera PHOTOS Christina Aguilera's Transformation Gallery: See the Singer's Stunning 40-Pound Weight Loss Source: MEGA Christina Aguilera debuted a slimmer figure after losing 40 pounds.

1999

Source: MEGA

Christina Aguilera serenaded her fans at the 1999 Lilith Fair before the release of her single, "Genie in a Bottle," off her highly-anticipated self-titled debut album.

2000

Source: MEGA

The "All I Wanna Do" singer graced the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards after winning the Female Artist of the Year award. She rocked her blonde and black hair that complemented her white dress and black boots.

2001

Source: MEGA

Aguilera's massive hair dominated the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards 2001. She arrived at the event in her cut-out dress and black strappy sandals.

2002

Source: MEGA

The "Candyman" singer followed the fashion trend and exposed her tiny midriff when she arrived at the MTV European Music Awards Barcelona in her black-and-white cropped shirt and low-waist trousers.

2003

Source: MEGA

Aguilera changed her usual look and flaunted her dark hair at the GLAAD Media Awards. She looked like a goddess as she donned her curve-hugging white strapless dress.

2004

Source: MEGA

She extended her black hair era at the launch of the MAC Viva Glam campaign in New York.

2005

Source: MEGA

Before the underwear fashion trend started in Hollywood, Aguilera already rocked the look at The US Weekly Young Hollywood Hot 20 Party in California.

2006

Source: MEGA

The "Lady Marmalade" songstress donned a black dress and red outerwear in London, England.

2007

Source: MEGA

Aguilera dominated the Emmy Awards red carpet event in her silk Valentino gown, which featured a black bow.

2008

Source: MEGA

Aguilera showed off her curves in her bandage dress when she hosted the LAX Nightclub party at the Luxor Hotel Casino in May 2008.

2009

Source: MEGA

The "Beautiful" singer stunned in her black body-hugging dress at jeweler Stephen Webster's collection launch at TAO Nightclub.

2010

Source: MEGA

Aguilera outshined other celebrities when she wore a stunning bodysuit and cape to the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.

2011

Source: MEGA

During her coaching stint on The Voice, Aguilera joined the show's press junket while rocking her white blouse, pleated miniskirt and lace-up boots.

2012

Source: MEGA

The "Can't Hold Us Down" singer hit the red carpet at the ALMA Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium wearing her black lace gown.

2013

Source: MEGA

As Aguilera continued her weight-loss journey, she surprised everyone at the 2013 NBC Universal Summer TCA Press Tour when she debuted her slimmed-down figure.

2014

Source: MEGA

The mom-of-two spent time with her son, Max Bratman, and long-time fiancé, Matt Rutler, during a Halloween shopping in Los Angeles, Calif.

2015

Source: MEGA

Aguilera wowed everyone with her plunging dress at the Hakkasan Nightclub.

2016

Source: MEGA

Aguilera looked like a hot mama as she showed off her curves in a white top and black pencil skirt at The Voice red carpet event.

2017

Source: MEGA

The "Your Body" singer arrived at The Emoji Movie premiere wearing a Saint Laurent shirt and sunglasses. She completed her look with black leggings and high heels.

2018

Source: MEGA

Aguilera stunned in an all-black ensemble at a Stella McCartney presentation at S.I.R. Studios in Los Angeles.

2019

Source: MEGA

Shining bright in her red and black outfit, Aguilera looked amazing at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

2020

Source: MEGA

Aguilera attended the Mulan premiere in her Galia Lahav dress.

2021

Source: MEGA

On December 1, 2021, Aguilera looked stunning in her black jacket and tight leather pants as she performed onstage at the LA Revival concert at The Forum.

2022

Source: MEGA

Aguilera dazzled in her charming purple dress at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards.

2023

Source: MEGA

The Grammy-winning singer impressed her fans as she posed for the cameras in her stunning maxi dress.

2024

Source: MEGA

Aguilera showed off her dramatic transformation at the Clarins Multi-Active Skincare launch event in Los Angeles.