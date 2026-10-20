Christina Applegate in a 'State of Shock' After Multiple Sclerosis Misdiagnosis: 'I'm Back at Square One'
Oct. 20 2026, Published 10:16 a.m. ET
Christina Applegate is in a "state of shock" after finding out she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
On Tuesday, October 20, she and her co-host Jamie Lynn Sigler released two back-to-back episodes of their podcast "MeSsy," where the actresses had candid discussions about their respective journeys with the illness.
However, during her first episode back in months, Applegate, 54, got emotional when she shared that she has taken time away from the podcast to process news from her doctor: she does not actually have MS.
'I Was Not Happy at All'
"She came into my room and said, 'Congratulations, you don’t have MS,'" Applegate recalled through tears. "I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy."
Doctor Marwa Kaisey, associate professor with the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center department of neurology, who joined Applegate and Sigler for the second episode of the show, said being misdiagnosed with MS is "fairly common."
This is because there is not "one single test for MS," she added. "It’s not like we have something like a pregnancy test that says, 'Yes. You have it.' 'No. You don’t.' It’s a list of criteria."
Kaisey continued that nearly 20 percent of those diagnosed with MS turn out not to have the disease: "Almost one in five of these people who’d been told they had MS, some for decades, didn’t actually have it. And a majority of them were on medication to treat their MS."
'I've Gotten Worse'
Applegate noted that despite learning that she’d been misdiagnosed, it had no impact on any of her debilitating symptoms.
"You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of the sudden I’m better," Applegate explained.
"I haven’t gotten better, Jamie! If anything, I’ve gotten worse. So I’m back at square one where I don’t know what’s going on with me. And that’s going to be an online investigation that my doctors are going to be getting into just to find out what has been going on since 2021, why did this happen?" the Dead to Me actress continued.
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'Nothing Magical Happened'
As part 2 of the series continued, Applegate once again became emotional, spilling, "I’ve gone through a great depression because of it. But I lost everything. I lost my job."
"I lost — I’m sorry. What do you say to someone who’s been living with this for six years — God, I’m so sorry — because it stopped my life. I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor’s office. I can’t walk from the car to the room. I’m still in this. Nothing magical happened when she said, 'You don’t have MS.' Nothing magical happened," she went on.
'It's Weird Because I Feel Like I Let Everyone Down'
The star shared she's struggling to find her place in the MS community.
"It’s weird because I feel like I let everybody down," Applegate said. "It’s this weird feeling because I became this — you and I, the poster children for MS. And everything I was doing. I had a reason. I had a f------ reason as to why my day sucked every day. And now I don’t have a reason and it’s very unnerving and it’s very confusing for me."
Applegate admitted she’s still in a "state of shock" over the misdiagnosis, calling it a "mind----," saying her health journey is "the same game with a different name."