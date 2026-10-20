or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Christina Applegate
OK LogoHEALTH

Christina Applegate in a 'State of Shock' After Multiple Sclerosis Misdiagnosis: 'I'm Back at Square One'

Image of Christina Applegate was misdiagnoised with MS.
Source: MEGA

Christina Applegate was misdiagnosed with MS.

Oct. 20 2026, Published 10:16 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Christina Applegate is in a "state of shock" after finding out she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

On Tuesday, October 20, she and her co-host Jamie Lynn Sigler released two back-to-back episodes of their podcast "MeSsy," where the actresses had candid discussions about their respective journeys with the illness.

However, during her first episode back in months, Applegate, 54, got emotional when she shared that she has taken time away from the podcast to process news from her doctor: she does not actually have MS.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Was Not Happy at All'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Doctor Marwa Kaisey said it is 'fairly common' to be misdiagnosed with the disease.
Source: MEGA

Doctor Marwa Kaisey said it is 'fairly common' to be misdiagnosed with the disease.

"She came into my room and said, 'Congratulations, you don’t have MS,'" Applegate recalled through tears. "I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy."

Doctor Marwa Kaisey, associate professor with the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center department of neurology, who joined Applegate and Sigler for the second episode of the show, said being misdiagnosed with MS is "fairly common."

This is because there is not "one single test for MS," she added. "It’s not like we have something like a pregnancy test that says, 'Yes. You have it.' 'No. You don’t.' It’s a list of criteria."

Kaisey continued that nearly 20 percent of those diagnosed with MS turn out not to have the disease: "Almost one in five of these people who’d been told they had MS, some for decades, didn’t actually have it. And a majority of them were on medication to treat their MS."

Article continues below advertisement

'I've Gotten Worse'

Image of Christina Applegate added that the misdiagnosis put her 'back at square one.'
Source: MEGA

Christina Applegate added that the misdiagnosis put her 'back at square one.'

Applegate noted that despite learning that she’d been misdiagnosed, it had no impact on any of her debilitating symptoms.

"You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of the sudden I’m better," Applegate explained.

"I haven’t gotten better, Jamie! If anything, I’ve gotten worse. So I’m back at square one where I don’t know what’s going on with me. And that’s going to be an online investigation that my doctors are going to be getting into just to find out what has been going on since 2021, why did this happen?" the Dead to Me actress continued.

MORE ON:
Christina Applegate

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Nothing Magical Happened'

Image of Christina Applegate broke down in tears sharing that her illness has 'stopped' her life.
Source: MEGA

Christina Applegate broke down in tears sharing that her illness has 'stopped' her life.

As part 2 of the series continued, Applegate once again became emotional, spilling, "I’ve gone through a great depression because of it. But I lost everything. I lost my job."

"I lost — I’m sorry. What do you say to someone who’s been living with this for six years — God, I’m so sorry — because it stopped my life. I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor’s office. I can’t walk from the car to the room. I’m still in this. Nothing magical happened when she said, 'You don’t have MS.' Nothing magical happened," she went on.

'It's Weird Because I Feel Like I Let Everyone Down'

Image of Christina Applegate confessed she is in a 'state of shock' following the news.
Source: MEGA

Christina Applegate confessed she is in a 'state of shock' following the news.

The star shared she's struggling to find her place in the MS community.

"It’s weird because I feel like I let everybody down," Applegate said. "It’s this weird feeling because I became this — you and I, the poster children for MS. And everything I was doing. I had a reason. I had a f------ reason as to why my day sucked every day. And now I don’t have a reason and it’s very unnerving and it’s very confusing for me."

Applegate admitted she’s still in a "state of shock" over the misdiagnosis, calling it a "mind----," saying her health journey is "the same game with a different name."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.