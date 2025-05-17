or
Christina Haack Has 'Completely Changed Her Tune About Going Slow' With New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca: She's 'in the Fast Lane'

Photo of Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack has 'completely changed her tune about going slow' with her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, according to an insider.

By:

May 17 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Christina Haack may have wanted to take things at a slow pace with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, but she seems to be in a different headspace now.

'She's Completely Changed'

Photo of Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack 'loves that' Christopher Larocca is a CEO, an insider dished.

“She’s completely changed her tune about going slow and is now in the fast lane with this new guy,” an insider shared. “The sun rises and sets on him. The way she raves about him, you’d think he was God’s gift.”

Larocca, who is a CEO of a luxury technology company, is quite different from her past relationships.

“She loves that he’s a CEO with his own successful career and loads of money,” the insider explained. “It’s a huge relief after basically being her ex’s sugar mamma. She is still really bitter about how everything went down with Josh [Hall]. So having this new man sweep her off her feet has been a big help for her state of mind.”

Christina Haack is 'Very Happy'

Photo of Christopher Larocca and Christina Haack
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack said Christopher Larocca has 'zero jealousy.'

Haack has not been shy about her adoration of Larocca, posting on Instagram she met “an unexpected good man” with his own “amazing career, life & hobbies.” She added he has “zero jealousy, which is “strange at times” for her, as she’s “had the opposite" experience.

“At 41 I’m finally learning about safe communication, independence during commitment and a relationship that is NOT 0-100,” she continued. “I am for sure guilty of putting pressure on others. Facing my own insecurities has forced me into doing the shadow work I’ve been avoiding. It’s time to break the cycle.”

The insider shared Haack is “very happy” as Larocca “treats her like a total princess.”

Accused of Cheating

Photo of Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack insisted she didn't cheat on Josh Hall with Christopher Larocca.

As OK! reported, Haack was accused of cheating on Hall with Larocca, but the Christina on the Coast star shut down any speculation on the topic.

"Christina was separated when she met Chris," a spokesperson for Haack told a publication on April 29, adding Larocca's ex Andrea Deanna "continues to make false allegations and spread lies… What's surprising is it took this long for a media outlet to contact Josh and ask about it. We've been awaiting this question."

Photo of Christopher Larocca and Christina Haack
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christopher Larocca's representative 'categorically denied' allegations he cheated on his ex with Christina Haack.

Larocca’s rep also “categorically denied” the allegations, explaining his relationship with Deanna was over before any sparks arose between him and Haack.

Haack, who split from Hall last summer, went Instagram official with Larocca in February, and the couple have been happily together ever since.

Life & Style originally spoke to the insider about Haack.

