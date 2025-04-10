NEWS Christina Haack's Boyfriend Gropes Her From Behind in Her Tiny Bikini During Getaway Source: @christinahaack/Instagram Christina Haack’s boyfriend was seen grabbing her from behind while she rocked a bikini in Mexico.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

In one shot, Larocca was perched on a high chair by the bar as Haack stood between his legs. She leaned in for a hug, and he gave her backside a firm grab. Haack, 41, kept it hot in a tiny black Louis Vuitton bikini, with her blonde hair clipped up in a relaxed, beachy style.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @christinahaack/Instagram The couple was spotted packing on the PDA during their Mexican getaway.

Article continues below advertisement

The executive kept it casual too, rocking just blue-green swim shorts and a white baseball cap. Another spicy photo showed the mom-of-three — fresh off a messy divorce from Joshua Hall — turning her back to Larocca as he reached around and grabbed her chest. Haack smiled, clearly loving the attention.

Article continues below advertisement

This steamy trip comes at a time when Haack says she’s focused on growth.

Article continues below advertisement

"As someone who recently discovered I have anxious-attachment (not sure what took me so long 🤪) and for sure a history of co-dependency issues .. things can be challenging and by 'things' I mean 'me,'" she joked in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 8.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @christinahaack/Instagram The HGTV star went Instagram official with boyfriend Christopher LaRocca in February.

Article continues below advertisement

Haack — who shares two kids with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and one with second husband Ant Anstead — praised her new man for being totally different from past partners.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Meeting an unexpected good man who has his own amazing career, life & hobbies (who also happens to have zero jealousy) can at times feel strange for someone who has had the opposite," she admitted. She added, "At 41 I’m finally learning about safe communication, independence during commitment and a relationship that is NOT 0-100. I am for sure guilty of putting pressure on others. Facing my own insecurities has forced me into doing the shadow work I’ve been avoiding..it’s time to break the cycle 🔁 ✨💫🪐."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Haack and Larocca went Instagram official in February, just months after her split from Hall. The former couple filed for divorce in July 2024 after nearly three years of marriage. Things got ugly fast, as the HGTV star accused Hall of trying to take her money. She also slammed his alleged demand for $65K a month in spousal support. "It’s crazy. He wants to retire off me," she said on The Flip Off. "Honestly, if I would’ve really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would’ve gotten a prenup or I would’ve never married him."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Christina Haack is navigating a complicated divorce from Joshua Hall.

Article continues below advertisement

Hall’s rep clapped back, saying, "These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it." They continued, "Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Christina Haack wants to 'break the cycle' with her new boyfriend, Christopher LaRocca.

Article continues below advertisement

The exes are still locked in a divorce battle. They do not share any children. Meanwhile, Hall’s moved on too — he went public with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys, back in January.