Confident Christina Haack Flaunts Cleavage on Walk After New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca Makes His Debut on Her Show
Christina Anstead is feeling as confident as ever despite her ongoing drama with estranged husband Josh Hall.
On Sunday, March 16, the HGTV star went for a solo walk on a sunny day, sharing footage from her outing on her Instagram Story.
In the video, the star showed off her gorgeous surroundings and looked at the camera with a smile.
Haack was rocking a low-cut white tank top and a pair of sunglasses for the stroll, with her blonde locks tied back in a ponytail.
The mom-of-three captioned the clip "Sunday anthem," as the tune "Still Fly" by Big Tymers played in the background.
The lyrics she included in the post — such as "Can't pay my rent 'cause all my money's spent / But that's okay, 'cause I'm still fly" — could relate to her allegations that Hall is trying to score a huge pay day in their divorce since they didn't sign a prenup when they married in 2022.
Last year, the blonde beauty alleged Hall was requesting over $65,000 in monthly spousal support and claimed he stole $35,000 from her, something his lawyer denied.
On a recent episode of The Flip Off, Haack told her pal of Hall, "It’s crazy. He wants to retire off me."
"Honestly, if I would’ve really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would’ve gotten a prenup or I would’ve never married him," she confessed.
- Christina Haack Admits She'll 'Probably' Get Married Again Despite 3 Divorces — But Only Under 1 Condition
- Ouch? Christina Haack Seemingly Throws Shade At Past Exes Over Their Manliness — See What She Says
- Christina Haack 'Won’t Be Rushing Into Another Marriage' After New Boyfriend Is Revealed: 'She's Learned Her Lesson'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Amid the drama with Hall, it was revealed in January that she was dating businessman Christopher Larocca. Haack began posting photos of them together in February, and earlier this month, he made his debut on The Flip Off.
Despite her excitement over the new romance, viewers felt she was too quick to get into a new relationship since she's still in the midst of her third divorce.
"It won't last unless she makes personal changes. Just my opinion," one person commented online, while another said, "Her kids see her in a serious relationship with a new guy every 2-3 years. What kind of example are you setting, especially for your daughter? How can a 40-year-old woman be so boy-crazy? I don't get it."
"Already? She needs to learn to stand on her own two feet. Her kids are watching," a third noted, referring to the two children she has with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.
Haack admitted she isn't opposed to getting married again, though this time, she's given her self some guidelines.
"I will always love love. I probably will [get married again] eventually. But, not anytime soon," she insisted, noting in the future, she wants to "be engaged for a minimum of, like, five years" before tying the knot.