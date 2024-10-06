Christina Hall Accuses Estranged Husband Josh of 'Stealing' From Her and Asking for an 'Obscene Amount' of Money as Dramatic Split Continues
Christina and Josh Hall's impending divorce is getting nasty.
In multiple since-deleted Instagram Stories shared on Friday, October 4, the Christina on the Coast star, 41, accused her estranged husband, 44, of stealing from her and her children following their July 2024 split.
"Time to go back to reality soon… Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed," she wrote before announcing she listed her $4.5 million Tennessee home.
"I guess 'Leiper's Fork' is gonna have to come off the bio soon," Christina said, referencing where the property was located and Josh's Instagram description.
The Flip or Flop alum purchased the mansion in 2021, but according to the former duo's temporary agreement filed in September, he was allowed to reside in the house.
In another update, Christina claimed Josh, whom she wed in October 2021, was "all about trying to take everything you can… With your mind on my money and my money on your mind."
"And yes, this is stealing from me and my family. Asking for an obscene amount of $$ from me for a short-term marriage is factual. Stealing rental income for two of my sole properties and separate homes is factual (booking a cleaner does not make you a property manager) I have one who gets a % for her actual work of being a property manager," the reality star continued.
The blonde beauty then pointed the finger at her ex's representative for being "always off on their statements" about what has been going on between them. "You 'buying' Bentleys is funny. A min down payment on one car isn't buying s---. Pretty sure I've made all the payments on all the cars (And on everything) and everyone knows this anyways…" she noted before accusing Josh of "gold-digging."
The real estate broker's camp fired back against Christina in a statement, claiming, "Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult—in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids. Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet. But now Christina is defaming him."
"These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law," they added.
