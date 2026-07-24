Christina Haack Gushes Over Boyfriend for 'Never Getting Upset or Insecure' About Gossip: 'Refreshing and Really Nice'
July 24 2026, Published 1:29 p.m. ET
Christina Haack is opening up about the qualities she appreciates most in her relationship with boyfriend Christopher Larocca.
The HGTV star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 23, to compliment Larocca for how unfazed he is by the public attention surrounding her life.
First, she posted a meme of a disheveled Barbie doll that read, "how life feels when your with a calm man who lets you be insane," where she tagged Larocca with a heart and a laughing emoji.
For the next Story post, she wrote, "Just kidding. I'm actually mostly calm and not anxious. No one around me is annoying or annoyed - so that's helpful. No chaos."
She added, "Chris never gets upset or insecure with me or whatever is going on 'out there' which is refreshing and really nice."
'Thank You for Walking Into My Life'
Haack and Larocca reportedly started dating in 2024 after meeting at a Mexican restaurant in Newport Beach, Calif., before making their relationship Instagram official in February 2025. In October that same year, they celebrated their first anniversary.
“Our first photo together...Thank you Chris for always dating me and spoiling me and showing me true respect...Thank you, thank you, thank you for walking into my life in that random Mexican restaurant in Newport. ❤️,” she wrote for the post.
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'He's Very Easy to Be Around'
While their relationship seems to be going strong, she clarified that she and Larocca are in no rush to get married anytime soon.
In an interview with E! News, she shared, “We’re not in any rush, and it’s a one day at a time thing, which is nice. Yeah, it’s just about easy right now. He has a career, and he works a lot, and he has to travel a lot for work, and so it’s just nice being with someone that gets the dynamic of hard work and motivation.”
"He's very easy to be around," she added. "He's a very secure man, and he's kind to everyone. It’s security and kindness that just makes him a great partner."
'We’re Not in Any Rush'
It makes sense that Haack is not rushing into marriage after going through three divorces.
Haack shares two kids, Taylor and Brayden, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, whom she was married to from 2009 to 2018. She went on to marry Ant Anstead and welcomed her youngest child, son Hudson, with him, while the pair was married from 2018 to 2021, after which, Haack tied the knot for the third time with Josh Hall in 2021, with the pair settling their divorce last year.