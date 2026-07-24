COUPLES Christina Haack Gushes Over Boyfriend for 'Never Getting Upset or Insecure' About Gossip: 'Refreshing and Really Nice' Source: MEGA Christina Haack praised her current boyfriend for remaining unfazed about 'whatever is going on' on the internet. Olivia Callanan July 24 2026, Published 1:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Christina Haack is opening up about the qualities she appreciates most in her relationship with boyfriend Christopher Larocca. The HGTV star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 23, to compliment Larocca for how unfazed he is by the public attention surrounding her life.

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Source: @christinahaack/instagram;MEGA Christina Haack shouted out her boyfriend for never being 'insecure' about gossip.

First, she posted a meme of a disheveled Barbie doll that read, "how life feels when your with a calm man who lets you be insane," where she tagged Larocca with a heart and a laughing emoji. For the next Story post, she wrote, "Just kidding. I'm actually mostly calm and not anxious. No one around me is annoying or annoyed - so that's helpful. No chaos." She added, "Chris never gets upset or insecure with me or whatever is going on 'out there' which is refreshing and really nice."

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'Thank You for Walking Into My Life'

Source: ,@christinahaack/instagram,MEGA Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca met by chance at a Mexican restaurant in California.

Haack and Larocca reportedly started dating in 2024 after meeting at a Mexican restaurant in Newport Beach, Calif., before making their relationship Instagram official in February 2025. In October that same year, they celebrated their first anniversary. “Our first photo together...Thank you Chris for always dating me and spoiling me and showing me true respect...Thank you, thank you, thank you for walking into my life in that random Mexican restaurant in Newport. ❤️,” she wrote for the post.

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'He's Very Easy to Be Around'

Source: @christinahaack/Instagram Christina Haack called Chris Larocca a 'great partner.'

While their relationship seems to be going strong, she clarified that she and Larocca are in no rush to get married anytime soon. In an interview with E! News, she shared, “We’re not in any rush, and it’s a one day at a time thing, which is nice. Yeah, it’s just about easy right now. He has a career, and he works a lot, and he has to travel a lot for work, and so it’s just nice being with someone that gets the dynamic of hard work and motivation.” "He's very easy to be around," she added. "He's a very secure man, and he's kind to everyone. It’s security and kindness that just makes him a great partner."

'We’re Not in Any Rush'

Source: MEGA The HGTV star is in no 'rush' to get married again after going through three divorces.