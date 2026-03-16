Christina Haack Shuts Down Engagement Rumors After Wearing Sparkly Ring: 'Marriage Is Not on My Radar Right Now'

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Christina Haack has fans talking after she stepped out wearing a noticeable ring — and it quickly sparked engagement rumors about her relationship with boyfriend Christopher LaRocca. On Thursday, March 12, the Christina on the Coast star attended an HGTV event at the famous Bachelor Mansion, where she served as a guest judge for Bachelor Mansion Takeover. For the occasion, Haack stunned in a strapless moss-green dress. As she posed at the event, a silver ring on her finger caught the light — and immediately grabbed attention. LaRocca, 53, was also present for the evening.

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Source: MEGA Christina Haack attended an HGTV event at the Bachelor Mansion.

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The sighting quickly got people wondering whether wedding bells could be on the horizon. However, she later clapped back after the buzz went viral. "That ring (that I've worn for almost 10 years) is a Cartier love ring (a gift to myself) with my kids' initials. And 'marriage is just not on my radar right now,' was my exact quote," she wrote via her Instagram Story. Haack began dating LaRocca in 2024, but after going through three divorces, she has made it clear she’s approaching this relationship differently.

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Source: MEGA The reality star wore a strapless moss-green dress for the evening.

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When asked whether the two plan to eventually get married, the HGTV star kept things calm and simple. "We're not in any rush. It's a one day at a time thing, which is nice. It's just about easy right now," the blonde beauty told a news outlet. "He has a career, and he works a lot, and he has to travel a lot for work, and so it's just nice being with someone that gets the dynamic of hard work and motivation."

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She also had nothing but kind words for her LaRocca. "He's very easy to be around," said Haack. "He's a very secure man, and he's kind to everyone. It’s security and kindness that just makes him a great partner."

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Source: MEGA A silver ring on her finger sparked engagement rumors.

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According to Haack, LaRocca has also fit right into her life, as he "gets along very well with everybody in the blended family." Haack shares two children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and one child with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

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El Moussa, meanwhile, shares a child with his wife, Heather Rae Young. Though the two women didn’t always see eye to eye at the beginning, their relationship has improved over time. In fact, Haack, El Moussa and Young appeared together on the HGTV series The Flip Off. “It's fun, and we just have a really good time," Haack shared of working with her ex's wife. "We have a really great dynamic, and most of all, we're always laughing."

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Source: MEGA; @unbrokenjosh/Instagram Christina Haack said the couple is 'not rushing' into marriage after three divorces.

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Haack’s decision to take things slowly with LaRocca likely comes from her past experiences with relationships. After splitting from El Moussa, she quickly moved on with Anstead. Later, she also started dating her third ex-husband, Joshua Hall, not long after her divorce from the father of her youngest child.