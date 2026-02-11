or
Christina Haack Strips Down to Bikini During Tropical Vacation: Hot Photos

christina haack tropical bikini photos
Source: MEGA;@christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack showed off her white bikini during a romantic St. Barth’s getaway with her boyfriend.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

Christina Haack is fully in vacation mode.

The Christina on the Coast star recently gave fans a glimpse into her sunny escape to St. Barth’s, sharing a series of dreamy photos from the Caribbean hotspot on Monday, February 9. Set to a version of “Heaven Is a Place on Earth,” the Instagram post showed Haack embracing island life.

image of Christina Haack shared photos from her trip to St. Barth’s.
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack shared photos from her trip to St. Barth’s.

“Living my champagne life to the fullest,” she captioned the update.

In the first snap, Haack relaxed in a white string bikini while lounging in a pool hammock suspended above crystal-clear water. She kept it chic and simple, pairing the look with oversized sunglasses and a black hat featuring the logo for Clé Cachée — her own champagne brand — adding a subtle personal touch.

image of The star wore a white string bikini while relaxing in the water.
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

The star wore a white string bikini while relaxing in the water.

Bright blue water and glowing sunshine created the perfect tropical backdrop as Haack looked calm, carefree and completely at ease.

The next slide offered a more romantic moment. Haack shared a kiss with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, while sitting on his lap at what appeared to be a beachside restaurant. Wearing a white outfit and silver heels, she leaned in as the two embraced under soft, warm lighting.

The couple also stepped out for dinner with friends. Haack wore a black cover-up and a black cap, while Larocca coordinated in a black shirt and black LV shorts.

Later, the pair enjoyed time aboard a luxury yacht, both dressed in crisp white outfits. They packed on the PDA as Larocca wrapped his arms around Haack, the two smiling as they soaked in the moment.

image of Christina Haack kissed her boyfriend Christopher Larocca during dinner.
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack kissed her boyfriend Christopher Larocca during dinner.

Haack first went Instagram official with Larocca in February 2025, posting photos of the two together on a private jet. In one image, she sat on the Network Connex CEO’s lap.

"Some flights must be hard posted," she joked in the caption.

By November 2025, Haack was publicly gushing about her man in a heartfelt birthday tribute.

"To know you is to love you," the Flip or Flop alum wrote, praising Larocca for helping her "with zero motives" and for being "just a good person."

"I love that even though you’ve accomplished so much you always want to grow and accomplish new things. I love how you’re always in a good mood, roll with the punches and how you effortlessly blend into the blended family," she continued. "I love that you always hold my hand and guide me through the BS. Everything with you is fun. I’ll be forever grateful for this season of life with you."

image of The couple also spent time together on a yacht.
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

The couple also spent time together on a yacht.

Haack is a mom of three. She shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

She has been married three times, most recently to Josh Hall. Their divorce was finalized in August 2025.

Before that, she was married to El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and to Anstead from 2018 to 2021.

