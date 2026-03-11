or
Christina Haack Reveals If She Wants to Marry 'Kind' Boyfriend Christopher Larocca After Enduring 3 Divorces: 'He's a Great Partner'

Profile Image

March 11 2026, Updated 6:22 p.m. ET

Christina Haack has been on cloud nine since she began dating businessman Christopher Larocca in 2024 — but after three failed marriages, she insisted that this time around, she's doing things differently in her romance.

When asked if the two plan to tie the knot one day, the HGTV star replied, "We're not in any rush."

The Couple Takes Things 'One Day at a Time'

"It's a one day at a time thing, which is nice. It's just about easy right now," the blonde beauty told a news outlet. "He has a career, and he works a lot, and he has to travel a lot for work, and so it's just nice being with someone that gets the dynamic of hard work and motivation."

"He's very easy to be around," said Haack. "He's a very secure man, and he's kind to everyone. It’s security and kindness that just makes him a great partner."

Inside Christina Haack's 'Blended Family'

The Flip or Flop alum also raved that Larocca "gets along very well with everybody in the blended family."

Haack shares two kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and one with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

El Moussa has a child with his wife, Heather Rae Young, and though the ladies were at odds at first, they've now become as thick as thieves. In fact, El Moussa, Young and Haack all star together in The Flip Off.

“It's fun and we just have a really good time," Haack shared of working with her ex's wife. "We have a really great dynamic, and most of all, we're always laughing."

Haack's choice to take things slower with Larocca likely came from her divorce experiences, as after splitting from El Moussa, she moved on quickly with Anstead. She also began dating her third ex-husband, Joshua Hall, not long after divorcing the father of her youngest child.

"I feel like I try to hide and act like I’m not affected but then I just do more stupid things to try to make myself feel better. I just keep doing it and getting into things too fast that I know aren’t right," Haack explained. "I never wanted to get divorced. I’m the only person in my family to ever get a divorced. So I just felt like it’s safe to be back in a relationship, but ultimately, that was not safe either."

Christina Haack and Josh Hall Had a Contentious Divoce

Hall is her only former husband she's currently on bad terms with, as the two were locked in a heated legal battle before finalizing things last year.

The mom-of-three alleged Hall stole money from her and requested an "obscene" $65,000 per month in spousal support, which his lawyer denied.

"Honestly, if I would’ve really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would’ve gotten a prenup or I would’ve never married him," Haack confessed of the relationship.

