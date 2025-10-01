Christina Haack Admits She Saw 'Red Flags' in Third Ex-Husband Josh Hall Before They Got Engaged: 'It Didn't Even Feel Right Then'

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Haack admitted her relationship with ex-husband Josh Hall was far from perfect even in the beginning. The pair's romance moved fast, as they became engaged in 2021 after just six months of dating, but the mom-of-three revealed that the first time Hall popped the question, she turned him down.

Christina Haack Rejected Josh Hall's First Proposal

Source: mega Christina Haack claimed ex Josh Hall threw the diamond ring in the pool when she turned down his first proposal.

"The first time he proposed I said no, and he threw the ring in the pool. That was probably red flag number one," she acknowledged in a new magazine interview. Haack, 42, said she's never told that story before but insisted it's "true." "We weren't getting along super great even then, off and on. When things were good, they were good, but it just felt like I wasn't quite ready and so I just said, 'This is not the right time,'" the Flip or Flop alum recalled. "I don't remember exactly what I said, but he had the patio decorated and he threw it in the pool."

Source: @christinahaack/instagram The stars became engaged after just six months of dating and split in 2024.

Her former husband, 44, responded by his rep telling the publication, "Josh has no clue what Christina is talking about." "The quick courting and all those things, that's sort of what I was used to and it didn't even feel right then," the blonde beauty reflected. "I learned to protect myself, my children, my finances, and I also truly, I don't think until this divorce, I learned how much I appreciate peace, freedom, quiet, chill," she added of her third marriage.

The Exes Had a Messy Divorce

Source: @unbrokenjosh/instagram The HGTV star accused her ex of stealing money form her, which he denied.

The exes were at war after they split in the summer of 2024, with the HGTV star claiming Hall was requesting an "obscene amount" of money in the settlement and stole funds from her. The real estate entrepreneur's lawyer hit back at the allegations, stating, "Christina is defaming him." "These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family," the attorney declared. "This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law."

