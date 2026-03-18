Christina Haack Bares All in Crochet Bikini After Shutting Down Engagement Rumors: Photo

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Christina Haack isn't phased by whispers of a fourth engagement, instead enjoying a beach paradise in a bikini. The HGTV star, 42, posed on a sunbed with a champagne bottle in photos shared via Instagram on Tuesday, March 17, as palm trees and a turquoise ocean framed the tropical backdrop.

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Christina Haack Stunned in a Cream-Colored Bikini

Source: @christinahaack/Instagram Christina Haack started her summer early in a crotched bikini.

"When your bestie finally shows up to the party 🥂🤍," she captioned the photo, before advertising her wine brand. "One glass of @clecacheechampagne has less sugar than a strawberry 🍓 - so you can enjoy it without the guilt or hangover ❤️." Haack wore a cream-colored crocheted bikini, which featured large flower embellishments, completing the look with a black trucker hat and minimal gold jewelry. She was all smiles, wearing her long blonde locks in loose waves and showing off sassy black nail polish.

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Christina Haack Sparked Engagement Rumors Earlier This Month

Source: MEGA Christina Haack's ring finger sparked engagement rumors.

The post comes days after the Christina on the Coast star sparked rumors of a possible fourth engagement after attending HGTV’s Bachelor Mansion Takeover event in Los Angeles on March 12. Multiple outlets reported that Haack was wearing major bling on her left ring finger, sparking speculation about whether she was heading down the aisle again after her three previous failed marriages.

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Christina Haack Addressed Engagement Rumors

Source: @christinahaack/Instagram Christina Haack directly confronted rumors that she was headed for the aisle for the fourth time.

Haack directly confronted the rumors in a post shared to her Instagram Stories on March 15, calling out a headline that claimed she "flashes a ring ... as she says she WOULD get married again." "Bad reporting," Haack wrote in response, clarifying the Cartier ring was purchased by her as a tribute to her three children. The media personality shares daughter Taylor, 15, and son Brayden, 10, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. She is also a mother to her 6-year-old son, Hudson, whom she shares with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Christina Haack Has Been Divorced 3 Times

Source: MEGA; @unbrokenjosh/Instagram Christina Haack has been through three divorces in less than 10 years.