COUPLES Josh Hall Goes Instagram Official with Girlfriend Stephanie Gabrys: 'Happiness Simplified' Source: @unbrokenjosh/Instagram Josh Hall went Instagram official with Stephanie Gabrys, sharing a sweet photo from the Williamson County Fair. OK! Staff Aug. 16 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Josh Hall is soaking up summer nights with his new love, Stephanie Gabrys. The ex-husband of Christina Haack took a significant step in their relationship by sharing a couples photo for the first time on his main Instagram feed.

Source: @unbrokenjosh/Instagram Josh Hall captioned his post: ‘Happiness..simplified.’

"Happiness..simplified 🙏🏼," Hall, 44, captioned the heartwarming memory on Tuesday, August 12, taken at the Williamson County Fair. In the joyful snapshot, Hall beamed as he gazed into his girlfriend's eyes amid the carnival's vibrant atmosphere. Gabrys, 35, looked effortlessly stylish for the Tennessee event in denim shorts, cowboy boots and a white tank top. In the comments, fans celebrated the couple's joy. "Cutie pies 😍😍😍," wrote Amber Rose, while Trishelle Cannatella from The Traitors Season 2 declared, "Happy for you! 🙌."

Source: Mega Josh Hall met Stephanie Gabrys months after his split from Christina Haack.

Earlier this year, a report claimed Hall was ready to try love again after his split from Haack, 42. "Josh met someone wonderful in Nashville, and they have been happily dating for some time," a source revealed. "Josh wasn't trying to date, but he met someone, and it was a perfect match." Though Hall sought a more private life, he made a splash when he went Instagram official with Gabrys on January 13. "Happy 35th to this real life [angel]," he wrote, accompanied by an angel emoji and tagging Gabrys.

Source: @unbrokenjosh/Instagram Fans and friends congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Gabrys works as a model who divides her time between Nashville and Florida. Earlier this year, she graced the runway during Miami Swim Week and represented brands such as Kawasaki USA and Celsius. Hall and Haack finalized their divorce in May. The couple, who were married for two years, called it quits in July 2024. "Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation," a rep for Haack stated. "She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process."

Source: @christinahaack/Instagram Christina Haack is currently dating Christopher Larocca.