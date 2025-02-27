Christina Haack Claims Ex Josh Hall Is Trying to 'Retire Off Me' Amid Messy Divorce Battle: 'I Would've Never Married Him'
Christina Haack regrets tying the knot with Josh Hall.
On the Wednesday, February 26, episode of The Flip Off, the blonde beauty, 41, gave an update on her messy divorce battle while speaking with pal Cassie Schienle in her Newport Beach, Calif., home.
The duo were in Haack’s garage, which was filled with quad bikes and ATVs, prompting Schienle to ask the HGTV star why all the equipment was at her house.
“Tennessee, sweetie,” the mother-of-three said with a smile, referring to the Leiper’s Fork, Tenn., home where Hall had been living after filing for divorce from her in July 2024.
Haack has since listed the property for $4.5 million but later took it back off the market.
In her confessional, Haack explained why she had all the recreational vehicles crowding her garage.
“I had to deal with some real-life stuff,” she stated. “I own a home in Tennessee and for the past couple years, Josh and I had spent a lot of time there.”
Before their separation, Haack’s solo spinoff Christina in the Country took place at the farmhouse as she navigated life with Hall, her kids and the growth of her design business.
“With everything going on and the fact that I’m not spending any time there anymore, I decided it was time to get all my stuff out of the house,” she added.
In another scene, Schienle questioned what was “going on with the divorce,” to which the blonde beauty said, “It’s crazy. He wants to retire off me.”
Haack is referring to the large amount of spousal support Hall is allegedly requesting amid the settlement negotiations.
“Honestly, if I would’ve really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would’ve gotten a prenup or I would’ve never married him,” she stated.
During the February 8, episode of The Flip Off, Haack had more to say about her legal woes.
“Court? Oh, it got postponed because he made a horrible offer," she told contractor Michael Lange and designer Kylie Wing after they asked if she would be going to court soon. "He asked for $3.5 million from me."
This came after Hall denied Haack’s claim that he requested $65,000 per month in spousal support in October 2024.
In the episode from the week prior, Haack opened up to her first ex-husband and costar, Tarek El Moussa, about the troubles in her love life.
"I feel like I try to hide and act like I’m not affected but then I just do more stupid things to try to make myself feel better. I just keep doing it and getting into things too fast that I know aren’t right," she explained.