Christina Haack Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend Christopher Larocca After HGTV Cancelation: Photos
Christina Haack isn’t letting a little cancelation kill her vibe.
The Christina on the Coast star, 42, looked totally unbothered as she cozied up to her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, during a Las Vegas getaway on Monday, July 21 — just days after HGTV pulled the plug on her show.
Haack rocked a sporty all-white tennis set with green trim, pairing it with crisp white sneakers, a lace hair ribbon and oversized sunglasses. She also carried a gray YSL chain bag and showed off a fresh white mani as she walked hand in hand with Larocca.
Her businessman boyfriend kept it simple in a maroon tee and khaki shorts, but all eyes were on the couple as they made their way around Sin City.
They stopped for drinks at a trendy bar, where Haack leaned in close while chatting with Larocca. Later, they got into a convertible, with her in the passenger seat while he drove.
Other photos showed the two enjoying a formal dinner and even dancing in swimsuits, fully embracing their vacation.
The getaway was all about celebrating Haack’s birthday, which was on July 9.
Over the weekend, Haack finally addressed the cancelation of Christina on the Coast in a cheeky Instagram update.
“Summer so far,” she captioned a carousel of fun family and boyfriend moments. “Basically just eating and laughing. Canceled looks good on me …. Only kidding only kidding ❤️🤪.”
Haack shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and 5-year-old Hudson with ex Ant Anstead.
The show originally premiered in 2019 and started with Christina renovating her post-divorce home. It later shifted focus to her flipping houses across Southern California.
Luckily, fans won’t have to say goodbye just yet. Her other HGTV series, The Flip Off, costarring Tarek and his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, was picked up for a second season.
“I’ve never shot with Heather, so I was like, ‘What’s that going to be like? Tarek and I have a playful banter; is she going to be jealous?’” Christina told Us Weekly back in January.
Heather added, “It was like, ‘Are we going to get along? Are we going to work well together?’”
Tarek even joked that the real drama would be whether the two women would gang up on him. “They did!” he laughed.
During the Flip Off Season 1 finale, which aired March 5, Christopher also made a quick appearance.
He was seen at Christina’s Newport Beach home celebrating the finale with friends and family. While he didn’t interact on camera with Christina, he was spotted quietly sipping champagne in the background.