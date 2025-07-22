or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Christina Anstead
OK LogoPHOTOS

Christina Haack Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend Christopher Larocca After HGTV Cancelation: Photos

christina haack short tennis skirt new boyfriend chris pp
Source: MEGA

Christina Haack packed on the PDA with boyfriend Christopher Larocca after HGTV canceled her show.

By:

July 22 2025, Published 7:20 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Christina Haack isn’t letting a little cancelation kill her vibe.

The Christina on the Coast star, 42, looked totally unbothered as she cozied up to her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, during a Las Vegas getaway on Monday, July 21 — just days after HGTV pulled the plug on her show.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Christina Haack wore a tennis outfit with green accents.
Source: MEGA

Christina Haack wore a tennis outfit with green accents.

Article continues below advertisement

Haack rocked a sporty all-white tennis set with green trim, pairing it with crisp white sneakers, a lace hair ribbon and oversized sunglasses. She also carried a gray YSL chain bag and showed off a fresh white mani as she walked hand in hand with Larocca.

Her businessman boyfriend kept it simple in a maroon tee and khaki shorts, but all eyes were on the couple as they made their way around Sin City.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Christina Haack spent her birthday weekend with her family in Las Vegas.
Source: MEGA

Christina Haack spent her birthday weekend with her family in Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

They stopped for drinks at a trendy bar, where Haack leaned in close while chatting with Larocca. Later, they got into a convertible, with her in the passenger seat while he drove.

Other photos showed the two enjoying a formal dinner and even dancing in swimsuits, fully embracing their vacation.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The trip followed news that her HGTV show was canceled.
Source: MEGA

The trip followed news that her HGTV show was canceled.

Article continues below advertisement

The getaway was all about celebrating Haack’s birthday, which was on July 9.

Over the weekend, Haack finally addressed the cancelation of Christina on the Coast in a cheeky Instagram update.

Article continues below advertisement

“Summer so far,” she captioned a carousel of fun family and boyfriend moments. “Basically just eating and laughing. Canceled looks good on me …. Only kidding only kidding ❤️🤪.”

Haack shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and 5-year-old Hudson with ex Ant Anstead.

MORE ON:
Christina Anstead

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The couple enjoyed drinks as they talked at a restaurant.
Source: MEGA

The couple enjoyed drinks as they talked at a restaurant.

Article continues below advertisement

The show originally premiered in 2019 and started with Christina renovating her post-divorce home. It later shifted focus to her flipping houses across Southern California.

Luckily, fans won’t have to say goodbye just yet. Her other HGTV series, The Flip Off, costarring Tarek and his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, was picked up for a second season.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The pair rode around in a convertible.
Source: MEGA

The pair rode around in a convertible.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve never shot with Heather, so I was like, ‘What’s that going to be like? Tarek and I have a playful banter; is she going to be jealous?’” Christina told Us Weekly back in January.

Article continues below advertisement

Heather added, “It was like, ‘Are we going to get along? Are we going to work well together?’”

Tarek even joked that the real drama would be whether the two women would gang up on him. “They did!” he laughed.

During the Flip Off Season 1 finale, which aired March 5, Christopher also made a quick appearance.

He was seen at Christina’s Newport Beach home celebrating the finale with friends and family. While he didn’t interact on camera with Christina, he was spotted quietly sipping champagne in the background.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.