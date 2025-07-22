Christina Haack Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend Christopher Larocca After HGTV Cancelation: Photos

Haack rocked a sporty all-white tennis set with green trim, pairing it with crisp white sneakers, a lace hair ribbon and oversized sunglasses. She also carried a gray YSL chain bag and showed off a fresh white mani as she walked hand in hand with Larocca.

Her businessman boyfriend kept it simple in a maroon tee and khaki shorts, but all eyes were on the couple as they made their way around Sin City.