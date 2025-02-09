or
What Is Christina Haack's Net Worth? How the HGTV Star Made Her Millions

Christina Haack has been married three times.

Feb. 9 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Christina Haack has flipped and flopped her way into a fortune!

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the HGTV star has a net worth of $25 million.

Christina Haack made $50K per episode for 'Christina on the Coast.'

The American real estate investor and television personality made most of her money by starring on HGTV’s Flip or Flop alongside ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and HGTV’s Christina on the Coast.

The blonde beauty, 41 — who has been married three times — rose to fame in 2011, when El Moussa submitted an audition tape to the home improvement channel. The clip displayed him and Haack flipping a house from start to finish.

Executives at HGTV loved the footage and offered the couple a deal in 2012. Flip or Flop officially premiered a year later in April 2013. The successful show ran until 2022 for 10 seasons. The series displayed the now-divorced duo — who share kids Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9 — buying properties, which they renovated and sold at a higher price tag.

At the start of the show, El Moussa and Haack made $10K per episode, averaging about $130K for the first season, however, as the program grew more popular, they made more and more. By the third season, Haack raked in $40K an episode, which is roughly $600K per season. The pair likely continued to raise their salary demands as the seasons went on.

Christina Haack shares kids Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9, with ex Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 5, with ex Ant Anstead.

In 2019, the mother-of-three — who also shares son Hudson, 5, with ex Ant Anstead — landed her own show on HGTV called Christina on the Coast. The series followed Haack as she completed remodels in Southern California and ran for five seasons, where the Anaheim, Calif., native made an estimated $50K per episode.

The celeb also owns valuable property, including her own Newport Beach, Calif., home, which she purchased for $4.1 million in 2018. In 2021, she sold the place for $5.4 million.

In August 2021, she bought a $2.5 million home in Nashville, Tenn., and a $10.3 million house in Dana Point, Calif.

As OK! previously reported, while Haack has made tons of cash, she has likely lost a chunk paying for her divorces from El Moussa, Anstead and now, soon-to-be ex-husband Josh Hall.

When Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa started 'Flip or Flop,' they made $10,000 an episode, and by the time the show ended, they made $40,000 per episode.

Hall filed for divorce from Haack in July 2024 after nearly three years of marriage. Since then, the pair have been in a tumultuous legal battle, in which Haack accused him of stealing from her.

"Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account," Haack claimed in legal paperwork. "I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties."

Christina Haack has been in a tumultuous divorce battle with ex Josh Hall since July 2024.

"It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs," she added at the time.

