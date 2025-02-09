What Is Christina Haack's Net Worth? How the HGTV Star Made Her Millions

Executives at HGTV loved the footage and offered the couple a deal in 2012. Flip or Flop officially premiered a year later in April 2013. The successful show ran until 2022 for 10 seasons. The series displayed the now-divorced duo — who share kids Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9 — buying properties, which they renovated and sold at a higher price tag.

At the start of the show, El Moussa and Haack made $10K per episode, averaging about $130K for the first season, however, as the program grew more popular, they made more and more. By the third season, Haack raked in $40K an episode, which is roughly $600K per season. The pair likely continued to raise their salary demands as the seasons went on.