Christina Haack Locks Lips With New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca in Paris as Fans Beg Her Not to Get Married Again: Photo
Christina Haack's new relationship is heating up — but will there be a fourth marriage in her near future?
On Tuesday, February 18, the HGTV star took to Instagram with some recent highlights from the first two months of the year, including a steamy photo of herself kissing her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, amid her messy divorce from estranged husband Josh Hall.
"2025 so far ✨. Champagne in France, The Flip Off premiere, blended family thriving, amazing trips from coast to coast, positive vibes only .. life is good," Haack captioned her post, which also included a picture of the Christina on the Coast star, her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young).
The blurry image of Christina and Christopher locking lips in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, caught the most attention from fans — who are worried the real estate investor is going to rush to tie the knot for the fourth time after three previous failed marriages.
"It’s really not my business, but please don’t get married — enjoy the process of dating," a fan begged, as a second concerned follower pleaded: "Please don’t get married. But if you do please get a prenuptial."
Other supporters praised Christina for being able to get along with Tarek and Heather so well.
"I love that you and Heather get along. You have no idea how good that looks on all of you. Keep it up… we all can learn something with more love!" an admirer pointed out, as someone else exclaimed, "thrilled for you! Love your relationship with Heather and Tarek❤️."
"I’m glad you and Heather get along. Tarek seems like a lot at times lol. I see you have a new boyfriend! That’s awesome…..don’t get married 😉," a fifth fan quipped, while an additional supporter stated: "Beautiful. I love how you and Heather are big supporters of each other & take care of the family being there for one another."
Christina and Tarek were married from 2009 until they announced their separation in 2016. The exes share daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9.
The mom-of-three went on to marry Ant Anstead in 2018 before they welcomed son Hudson, 5.
After splitting in 2020, Christina moved on with Josh — whom she tied the knot with in 2021.
Christina and Josh both filed separate petitions for divorce in July 2024 and never had any children together.
Josh has also moved on after his and Christina's marital demise, as he went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys, in January.
At the time, a source confirmed Josh and Stephanie had been "happily dating for some time" after meeting in Nashville.