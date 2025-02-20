or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Christina Anstead
OK LogoCOUPLES

Christina Haack Locks Lips With New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca in Paris as Fans Beg Her Not to Get Married Again: Photo

Photo of Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca.
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca started dating in November 2024.

By:

Feb. 20 2025, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Christina Haack's new relationship is heating up — but will there be a fourth marriage in her near future?

On Tuesday, February 18, the HGTV star took to Instagram with some recent highlights from the first two months of the year, including a steamy photo of herself kissing her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, amid her messy divorce from estranged husband Josh Hall.

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack kisses new boyfriend christopher larocca paris photo
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

The couple went Instagram official at the beginning of February.

Article continues below advertisement

"2025 so far ✨. Champagne in France, The Flip Off premiere, blended family thriving, amazing trips from coast to coast, positive vibes only .. life is good," Haack captioned her post, which also included a picture of the Christina on the Coast star, her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young).

The blurry image of Christina and Christopher locking lips in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, caught the most attention from fans — who are worried the real estate investor is going to rush to tie the knot for the fourth time after three previous failed marriages.

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack kisses new boyfriend christopher larocca paris photo
Source: @therealtarekelmoussa/Instagram

Christina Haack has a friendly relationship with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young).

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s really not my business, but please don’t get married — enjoy the process of dating," a fan begged, as a second concerned follower pleaded: "Please don’t get married. But if you do please get a prenuptial."

Other supporters praised Christina for being able to get along with Tarek and Heather so well.

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack kisses new boyfriend christopher larocca paris photo
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack moved on with Christopher Larocca after filing for divorce from Josh Hall in July 2024.

MORE ON:
Christina Anstead

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"I love that you and Heather get along. You have no idea how good that looks on all of you. Keep it up… we all can learn something with more love!" an admirer pointed out, as someone else exclaimed, "thrilled for you! Love your relationship with Heather and Tarek❤️."

"I’m glad you and Heather get along. Tarek seems like a lot at times lol. I see you have a new boyfriend! That’s awesome…..don’t get married 😉," a fifth fan quipped, while an additional supporter stated: "Beautiful. I love how you and Heather are big supporters of each other & take care of the family being there for one another."

Article continues below advertisement

Christina and Tarek were married from 2009 until they announced their separation in 2016. The exes share daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9.

The mom-of-three went on to marry Ant Anstead in 2018 before they welcomed son Hudson, 5.

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack kisses new boyfriend christopher larocca paris photo
Source: MEGA

Christina Haack has been married three times.

Article continues below advertisement

After splitting in 2020, Christina moved on with Josh — whom she tied the knot with in 2021.

Christina and Josh both filed separate petitions for divorce in July 2024 and never had any children together.

Josh has also moved on after his and Christina's marital demise, as he went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys, in January.

At the time, a source confirmed Josh and Stephanie had been "happily dating for some time" after meeting in Nashville.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.