Christina Haack 'Relieved' With New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca After 'Being Her Ex's Sugar Mama'
Christina Haack is revving up her new relationship with Christopher Larocca, leaving her troubled past firmly in the rearview mirror.
The former Flip or Flop star is embracing love like never before as fans are getting front-row seats to the couple's sun-soaked escapades in Mexico.
"She's completely changed her tune about going slow and is now in the fast lane with this new guy," the insider told a news outlet.
"The sun rises and sets on him. The way she raves about him, you'd think he was God's gift," the insider continued.
The 41-year-old HGTV star struck gold this time, dating the CEO of a luxury tech company.
"She loves that he's a CEO with his own successful career and loads of money. It's a huge relief after basically being her ex's sugar mama," the insider noted.
Haack's journey through the romantic rollercoaster has been nothing short of dramatic. From her tumultuous marriage with Tarek El Moussa, which ended in 2018, to her split from second husband Ant Anstead in 2021, and finally, her chaotic divorce from Josh Hall earlier this year, this reality star knows heartbreak all too well.
"She is still really bitter about how everything went down with Josh so having this new man sweep her off her feet has been a big help for her state of mind," the insider said.
Photos from the couple's getaway to Cabo San Lucas earlier this April show just how smitten the pair is.
Fans are cheering for the real estate mogul, who has long expressed her wish to find "Mr. Right" despite the emotional turbulence of her past.
"At 41 I'm finally learning about safe communication, independence during commitment and a relationship that is NOT 0-100," she posted on Instagram.
She continued, "Meeting an unexpected good man who has his own amazing career, life & hobbies (who also happens to have zero jealousy) can at times feel strange for someone who has had the opposite. Facing my own insecurities has forced me into doing the shadow work I've been avoiding. It's time to break the cycle."
"He treats her like a total princess," the insider confirmed. "She's very happy."