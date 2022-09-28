'Truly Offensive And Simply Untrue': Christina Haack Slams Ex Ant Anstead After Accusations Of Exploiting 2-Year-Old Son Hudson

The claws are coming out. Christina Hall has responded to ex-husband Ant Anstead's claims that she is exploiting their 2-year-old son, Hudson, amid their bitter custody battle.

Calling the Wheeler Dealers host’s allegation, "truly offensive and simply untrue," Hall, 39, reportedly claimed in court documents, "I have never exploited our son Hudson. He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film. I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies."