Stepmom Duty! Renée Zellweger Dotes On Boyfriend Ant Anstead's Son Hudson During Beach Day
Party of three! Renée Zellweger took over mom duties while spending the day at the beach with boyfriend Ant Anstead and his 2-year-old son, Hudson.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Judy star is seen covered up from head-to-toe to seemingly keep the blistering sun off her porcelain skin while keeping an eye on her man's young son during the day.
RENEE ZELLWEGER & ANT ANSTEAD 'FEEL LIKE THEY'RE SOULMATES,' HAVE BEEN 'TALKING ABOUT MARRIAGE'
The little boy mirrored his dad in a laid back look, rocking a pair of shorts and a t-shirt for the Tuesday, July 12, trip to Laguna Beach, Calif.
As OK! previously reported, the motor specialist has been in the throws of a nasty custody battle with former wife Christina Haack, whom he split from in 2020, after Anstead filed for primary custody of Hudson.
"Christina really tried to work it out with Ant privately," a source revealed, noting the Christina On The Coast star was rocked by her ex's custody filing. "She was trying to keep things private and make sure they were sticking to the agreement that they agreed upon. She was being flexible with him but things got worse."
"Her attorney sent Ant an email letting him know that they needed to stick to the custody agreement and also let him know that Christina has representation if their issues got worse," the insider explained.
DAD DUTIES: ANT ANSTEAD SPENDS DAY WITH SON HUDSON & GIRLFRIEND RENÉE ZELLWEGER AS NASTY CHRISTINA HALL CUSTODY BATTLE RAGES ON
While the Wheelers Dealers star continues his parenting feud with Haack, things seem to be going better than ever with Zellweger — who has been an endless source of support.
"She's emotionally involved," the source spilled. "Renée loves Ant and thinks he's an amazing dad and is very attached to Hudson. She's not interjecting her opinions, she's listening and offering gentle advice."
However, the Oscar winner became somewhat involved in the back and forth drama when Anstead alleged the former Flip Or Flop star exposed Hudson to COVID-19 without telling him, in turn exposing Zellweger.
“At the time, my partner [Zellweger] was filming her new project and her covid diagnosis placed the whole production on pause,” Anstead claimed in legal documents.