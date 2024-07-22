Everything to Know About Christina Haack's 3 Marriages in 10 Clicks

In May 2016, police responded to a call of a "possibly suicidal male with a gun" at Christina and Tarek's Yorba Linda, Calif., home. Tarek was later found on a nearby trail and was accompanied back to their home by the responders.

Details about the incident were not publicized at the time, but he later insisted he was not suicidal and only went for a hike.

Months later, Tarek and Christina announced they were separating after seven years of marriage.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," they said in a statement. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed."

They continued, "During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together."

In January 2017, Tarek officially filed for divorce and finalized it with Christina after over a year.

The pair continued working on Flip or Flop until they decided to end it on March 10, 2022.