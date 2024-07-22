Everything to Know About Christina Haack's 3 Marriages in 10 Clicks
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa Wed
Christina Haack's first marriage was to Tarek El Moussa on Coronado Island, Calif., on April 17, 2009. They started dating after meeting in 2005 while they were working as real estate agents.
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa Launched a Show and Welcomed Their Children
Over a year after tying the knot, Christina and Tarek welcomed their first child, Taylor Reese El Moussa. The couple also began working together on their HGTV show Flip or Flop.
"I just remember driving to an auction and thinking there's just no way this is really going to happen," Christina told Good Housekeeping in 2017. "Then, all of the sudden, HGTV wanted a pilot, and the pilot got picked up and it was a series, overnight."
Their marriage was tested when Tarek was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Around the same time, they also learned he had testicular cancer.
Still, they worked things out and got pregnant with their second child, Brayden James El Moussa. Christina gave birth to their son on August 20, 2015.
They Separated Months After a May 2016 Incident
In May 2016, police responded to a call of a "possibly suicidal male with a gun" at Christina and Tarek's Yorba Linda, Calif., home. Tarek was later found on a nearby trail and was accompanied back to their home by the responders.
Details about the incident were not publicized at the time, but he later insisted he was not suicidal and only went for a hike.
Months later, Tarek and Christina announced they were separating after seven years of marriage.
"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," they said in a statement. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed."
They continued, "During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together."
In January 2017, Tarek officially filed for divorce and finalized it with Christina after over a year.
The pair continued working on Flip or Flop until they decided to end it on March 10, 2022.
Christina Haack Started Dating Ant Anstead
Christina found love again in October 2017 when she started dating Ant Anstead. A mutual friend introduced them before her divorce from Tarek was finalized.
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Tied the Knot
On December 22, 2018, the then-couple got married at their Newport Beach, Calif., house.
She Became Pregnant With Her Third Child
Three months after Christina and Ant's wedding, they announced they were expecting their first child together in a since-deleted Instagram post.
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Also Ended Their Marriage
Christina and Ant welcomed Hudson London Anstead in September 2019, the same month they confirmed their separation.
"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she said in the statement. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
Meanwhile, Ant seemingly indicated in a message on Instagram that it was Christina who initiated the split.
"Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope," he captioned the post. "I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."
Christina and Ant finalized their divorce in June 2021. However, they met again when he filed for full custody of their son, alleging that the matriarch put Hudson "in dangerous situations."
The Brother vs. Brother alum denied Ant's claims, and it took them months to finally resolve their issues and decide to retain joint custody.
Christina Haack Moved on With Josh Hall
Before finalizing her divorce from Ant, Christina began dating real estate agent Josh Hall. She only confirmed their relationship in a July 2021 post.
"I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight," she wrote. "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit."
Christina Haack and Josh Hall Confirmed Their Marriage
Josh popped the question to Christina a few months after their romance started. They finally held a private ceremony in April 2022, prompting her to change her Instagram name from "Christina Haack" to "Christina Hall."
Josh Hall Filed for Divorce From Christina Haack
After nearly three years of marriage, Christina and Josh filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
The 43-year-old agent listed their date of separation as July 8, while his estranged wife listed it as July 7. Christina is also requesting the court to restore her maiden name.