Christina Hall's Son Hudson Anstead Conspicuously Absent From Vacation Posts Amid Ant Anstead Drama
Though earlier this month Christina Hall and her new hubby, Joshua Hall, jetted off on a family vacation, it seems one member of their brood has been conspicously absent from the sweet family snaps filling her socials — Hall’s youngest son, Hudson Anstead.
The 3-year-old child of Hall and her ex, Ant Anstead, Hudson has been missing in several of Hall’s vacation photos, including an adorable airplane selfie with her husband and two other children, and a cute ice cream image, a phenomenon the HGTV icon attributes to her ongoing drama with her ex.
"Hudson is here too but can't be 'here' 🎥,” she wrote alongside one of the posts.
Hall’s comments come weeks after she stated that she would no longer share photos of her youngest child on social media after Anstead claimed she was “exploiting” their son by posting his image online, per court documents.
"Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household," the HGTV alum wrote of Anstead, with whom she’s been embroiled in a tense custody battle.
Considering this seemingly tangible effect, Hall announced that she would refrain from sharing any photos of Hudson until he can choose to opt-in for himself.
"I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself,” Hall explained.
“I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear,” the television staple continued, adding that her “only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings.”
The star then offered some snide words for her former flame. "Hudson's father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life," she quipped.
