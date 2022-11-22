Christina Hall's Son Hudson Anstead Conspicuously Absent From Vacation Posts Amid Ant Anstead Drama

Though earlier this month Christina Hall and her new hubby, Joshua Hall, jetted off on a family vacation, it seems one member of their brood has been conspicously absent from the sweet family snaps filling her socials — Hall’s youngest son, Hudson Anstead.

The 3-year-old child of Hall and her ex, Ant Anstead, Hudson has been missing in several of Hall’s vacation photos, including an adorable airplane selfie with her husband and two other children, and a cute ice cream image, a phenomenon the HGTV icon attributes to her ongoing drama with her ex.

"Hudson is here too but can't be 'here' 🎥,” she wrote alongside one of the posts.