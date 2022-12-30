HGTV Star Christina Hall Reveals Measures She's Taking To Stay 'Strong & Healthy' After Lead Poisoning

As OK! reported, Hall, 39, had been informing fans of her health woes — which included "muscle pain, gastrointestinal issues and swollen lymph nodes" — for months, and on December 22, she disclosed the poisoning diagnosis.

The Christina on the Coast lead believes she "most likely" became poisoned "from all the gross houses" she worked in during her run on Flip or Flop.

BEAUTY & BRAINS! RELIVE HGTV STAR CHRISTINA HALL'S JOURNEY — PHOTOS

After completing some detoxes and more IVs, the interior designer said she's going to look into removing her breast implants, which she originally thought were the culprit of her symptoms.