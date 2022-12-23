Ant Anstead Enjoys Pizza Night With Son Hudson While Ex-Wife Christina Hall Deals With Mercury Poisoning
Ant Anstead is taking care of his little man while the mother of his kid is dealing with a serious health concern.
Hours after Christina Hall revealed via Instagram that she has "mercury and lead poisoning," Anstead took to his page on Thursday, December 22, to reveal what he was getting up to at his home with the exes' 3-year-old child, Hudson.
While lying down on a couch, the English television personality began weighing in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
"It's obviously controversial, I get it. It's divided opinion," the 43-year-old pointed out.
Explaining that so many people have reached out to him asking his opinion after he posted a photo of him binge watching the six-part series, Anstead was cut off by someone at the door.
"Hello? Oh! Pizza's here," he cheered before calling his toddler's name to tell him their food had arrived.
Hudson wasn't seen in the Instagram video — Anstead dropped his phone to grab the door — however, he could be heard in the background responding to his father.
While Anstead and his son were enjoying their bonding time, his ex-wife, 39, was busy dealing with her health woe.
Earlier on Thursday, Hall updated her followers on what was going on with her after telling them she has had "unexplained health stuff for years" that she thought could be related to her breast implants.
While addressing her diagnosis, the blonde bombshell wrote that she likely got lead and mercury poisoning "from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth."
"So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle the implants," the Flip or Flop star continued, referring to her breast augmentation. Hall's symptoms included "unexplained skin rashes," muscle pain, gastrointestinal issues, swollen lymph nodes, dry eyes and several other health struggles.
Aside from her battle with her health, Hall recently got into a heated legal spat with her former flame regarding their son.
Ever since the ex costars split — having finalized their divorce in June 2021 after less than two years of marriage — in September 2020, they have been in a nasty custody battle, with Anstead accusing Hall of being a bad mother and exploiting their offspring on social media.
Hall, who is also mom to Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex Tarek El Moussa, immediately stopped posting her youngest on social media, declaring it was because she "was exhausted over Instagram being used as a tool against me."
The coparents reached a custody agreement earlier this month after Anstead tried to get full custody of Hudson. Both former spouses have since moved on, with Hall marrying third husband Josh Hall in April and Anstead now dating actress Renée Zellweger.