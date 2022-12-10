Beauty & Brains! Relive HGTV Star Christina Hall's Journey — Photos
When it comes to HGTV stars, there's no one who has a story quite like Christina Hall. The California native has had a slew of success repairing and designing abodes, and along the way, she let fans in on her personal journey, which was riddled with struggles — but nowadays, she's thriving in both her home life and career.
Scroll down to relive her transformation.
2014
Prior to filming with then-husband Tarek El Moussa for the first day of Flip or Flop's fourth season, the blonde beauty snapped a selfie in the car.
2017
The star was all smiles while hanging out with her and El Moussa's two tots, Taylor and Brayden, who are now 12 and 7, respectively. Months prior to the cute pic, the spouses announced they were splitting up.
"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship," they shared in a joint statement. "Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage."
The divorce was finalized in 2018, but they decided to continue working together on their show.
2019
In late 2017, it was revealed Hall was dating Ant Anstead, and the following year, they tied the knot at their home in California. Things were going well, and in 2019, they welcomed son Hudson, 3, in September — however, one year later, they went their separate ways.
The duo were locked in a tumultuous legal battle over their adorable son, with Anstead filing for full custody, as he believed his ex was putting the tot at "risk" by bringing him to set. She countered and said she would never "exploit" the toddler, and after going back and forth for months, they finally settled things last month.
2021
After secretly dating for several months, Hall revealed in the summer of 2021 that she was dating realtor Josh Hall. The two wed the following April and had a formal ceremony and party that September.
"We just did it low key, At this point in my life, I really value privacy when I can get it," she shared on the December premiere of her solo show, Christina on the Coast. "So Josh and I decided to do a courthouse ceremony, just the two of us. Something private, just for us."
"This is it," she stated of finding her perfect match. "Third time's a charm."
2022
Though they maintained ratings for their hit HGTV series, filming wasn't without plenty of problems.
"The series made it through ups and downs and trust me it wasn't always easy," she spilled to a publication when they decided to wrap things up after 10 seasons in 2022. "I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade. It's a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud."
2022
Her fairytale ending! "My loves ❤️💙💥!! Happy 4th from our family to yours," she captioned this festive group shot from Independence Day.
Together, the spouses launched their own production company, and HGTV announced she's in the midst of working on a six-part docuseries.
"I am so excited and grateful Christina in the Country has officially been picked up. I love that I get the best of both worlds — the coast and the country," she gushed of the exciting venture. "It’s an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home.”