Christina Hall Announces She's Suffering From Mercury Poisoning Likely From Spending Time In 'Gross Houses'
Christina Hall took to social media to reveal she's finally figured out why she's been feeling under the weather — and it may be connected to her booming house-flipping career.
"My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning," she wrote in an Instagram Story shared on Thursday, December 22. "Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth."
ANT ANSTEAD POSTS PHOTOS OF 2-YEAR-OLD SON HUDSON AFTER TRYING TO BAN EX CHRISTINA HALL FROM DOING THE SAME
Added Hall, "So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle the implants," referring to her breast augmentation, which she previously thought may be causing the symptoms of her mystery illness.
"I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related," she speculated on Saturday, December 17, noting she also had her under eye fillers dissolved to combat inflammation issues. "For now just working on detoxing and positive mind set."
CHRISTINA HALL DECLARES SHE'S 'SO SICK' OF BEING JUDGED BY MOMMY SHAMERS AFTER NOT SHOWING SON HUDSON'S PHOTO ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Along with the inflammation, she confessed she also had been suffering "unexplained skin rashes", muscle pain, gastrointestinal issues, swollen lymph nodes, dry eyes and several other health struggles.
But Hall's health isn't the only point of stress in the Flip or Flop alum's life. As OK! previously reported, the real estate mogul was recently locked in a heated custody battle with ex Ant Anstead over their 3-year-old son, Hudson. The British reality star filed for full custody earlier this year, claiming that "the risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented."
He also accused her of "exploiting" their son by featuring him in her television shows and on her social media.
However, following months of court proceedings, Hall and Anstead finally settled their custody agreement in early December in order to avoid a messy trial.
"I have never exploited our son Hudson. He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film," Hall responded at the time. "I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies."