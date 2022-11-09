Christina Ricci Reveals Husband Mark Hampton Styled Her Hair Before They Attended CFDA Awards Together: Photos
For Christina Ricci and husband Mark Hampton, teamwork makes the dream work! On Monday, November 7, the duo stepped out to the CFDA Awards in New York City, and she revealed via social media that the dad-of-one, a professional hairstylist, did her locks himself!
The actress tagged her beau in her Instagram photos, which showed off her stunning Rodarte floral gown that featured lace details and leaf-like accents.
"So beautiful I love it!" pal Juliette Lewis commented on her photos, while Michelle Pfieffer reacted with a few flame emojis.
Hampton posted his own set of photos from the bash, calling his plus-one "a babe." He also noted that the brunette babe, 42, "presented women’s wear of the year award and killed it!" The hair guru admitted to being starstruck by Trevor Noah at the party, and another highlight was when Lenny Kravitz told him he's "good looking."
The fun date night comes one month after the twosome marked their very first wedding anniversary. "Happy Anniversary, my ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 @markhamptonhair !!! 🎉🥂🍾What a joy it is to be your wife ♥️," the Yellowjackets fan favorite captioned a social media photo.
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CHRISTINA RICCI'S RECENT RELATIONSHIPS
Hampton paid tribute to their marriage as well, writing, "Happy anniversary wifey for lifey. One year already!! I love you ❤️ #oneluckyguy #millionsofyears."
The easygoing romance is a breath of fresh air for the actress, as she and ex-husband James Heerdegen took two years to settle their divorce.
The pair hurled quite a few toxic claims at each other, with Ricci alleging she suffered "severe physical and emotional abuse" at the hands of Heerdegen. She also secured a temporary restraining order against him, and he retaliated by filing his own restraining order, insisting he was emotionally abused by the mother of their 8-year-old son.
Court documents showed that the Addams Family star feared for her life during the COVID-19 lockdown, as she felt she was "trapped in a house with a violent abuser. [James] focused solely on punishing and terrorizing me 24 hours a day."
In the end, they dropped the restraining orders against each other. Ricci and Hampton shared 11-month-old daughter Cleopatra.