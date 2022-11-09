Christina Ricci Reveals Husband Mark Hampton Styled Her Hair Before They Attended CFDA Awards Together: Photos

For Christina Ricci and husband Mark Hampton, teamwork makes the dream work! On Monday, November 7, the duo stepped out to the CFDA Awards in New York City, and she revealed via social media that the dad-of-one, a professional hairstylist, did her locks himself!

The actress tagged her beau in her Instagram photos, which showed off her stunning Rodarte floral gown that featured lace details and leaf-like accents.