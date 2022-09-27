Christina Ricci Reveals 8-Year-Old Son Still Sleeps In Her Bed After Nasty Custody Battle With Ex Is Settled

The Mermaids star explained that when her little boy — whose dad is her ex James Heerdegen — was younger, she attempted to have him sleep on his own. However, Ricci felt uncomfortable letting Freddie cry all night long without her.

“He screamed himself hoarse and started banging his head against the crib railing,” she noted. “But with Cleo, when we decided to try it and see how she would react to it, she just sort of whined for about seven minutes and then laid down, clutched her little unicorn and went to sleep. It was like she was ready and she wanted to do it, and it was right for her."