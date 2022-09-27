Christina Ricci Reveals 8-Year-Old Son Still Sleeps In Her Bed After Nasty Custody Battle With Ex Is Settled
Christina Ricci just got extremely real about her 8-year-old's sleeping habits. The actress revealed that while 9-month-old daughter Cleopatra sleeps in her own crib, her son, Freddie, prefers to sleep in her bed.
“The fact that I can put her down in her crib and she just goes to sleep when my 8-year-old still sleeps with me is amazing,” the actress revealed in a Monday, September 26, interview.
The Mermaids star explained that when her little boy — whose dad is her ex James Heerdegen — was younger, she attempted to have him sleep on his own. However, Ricci felt uncomfortable letting Freddie cry all night long without her.
“He screamed himself hoarse and started banging his head against the crib railing,” she noted. “But with Cleo, when we decided to try it and see how she would react to it, she just sort of whined for about seven minutes and then laid down, clutched her little unicorn and went to sleep. It was like she was ready and she wanted to do it, and it was right for her."
As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty and her ex-husband recently came to a custody agreement over Freddie. Although it is not exactly clear what said agreement entails, the Casper actress agreed to drop the temporary restraining order she had in place against Heerdegen.
According to court documents, Ricci claimed she was subjected to "severe physical and emotional abuse" and that living with the father of her son during the COVID-19 lockdown was like being "trapped in a house with a violent abuser."
"[James] focused solely on punishing and terrorizing me 24 hours a day," the former child star explained in the filing, adding that Freddie unfortunately witnessed the alleged violent fights.
The star later remarried hairstylist Mark Hampton in October 2021 before welcoming their baby girl in December of the same year.
