'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Drops Hint Boyfriend David Woolley Is Already Filming For New Season
Is Christine Brown's new man going to make his debut on the next season of Sister Wives? The 50-year-old appeared to drop an accidental — or not so accidental — hint that her beau, David Woolley, may already be filming for the show.
As OK! previously reported, Christine took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 14, to share a carousel of adorable Valentine's Day snapshots.
"I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath," she wrote in the caption. "He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."
The first photo was a cute selfie of the happy couple smiling for the camera, but the second photo sparked rumors that David could already be busy filming the hit TLC show. The snap showed the reality star and the construction executive each holding one of Mykelti's twins — newborns Archer and Ace — on the sofa.
Film equipment including boom mics, cameras, rigs and several people who appeared to be crew could be seen near the kitchen counter in the background of the picture.
"So happy for you Christine. You and your kids and Grandkids deserve this love, kindness, respect, support and happiness," one fan wrote in the comments section, with another adding, "Your smart and beautiful ❤️ best wishes with your new love."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Flaunts Fit Physique On Valentine's Date With David Woolley After He Gushes He's 'The Luckiest Guy'
- Sister Wives' Christine Brown Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend David: 'I Finally Found The Love Of My Life'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Madison Brown Gives Birth To Third Child: 'Welcome To The World!'
This comes two months after the mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely. with ex-husband Kody Brown — confirmed to fans that she would not still be on the show despite announcing the end of her relationship with the Brown family patriarch in November 2021.
"I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives," Christine said in a December TikTok. "I'm still doing Sister Wives. No worries, everybody."
Christine and Kody first tied the knot in 1994, but after more than 25 years of ups and downs, they decided to call it quits on their relationship. Shortly after their split, Christine moved from Flagstaff, Ariz., to Utah to be closer to several of her older children.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!