'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Drops Hint Boyfriend David Woolley Is Already Filming For New Season

The first photo was a cute selfie of the happy couple smiling for the camera, but the second photo sparked rumors that David could already be busy filming the hit TLC show. The snap showed the reality star and the construction executive each holding one of Mykelti's twins — newborns Archer and Ace — on the sofa.

Film equipment including boom mics, cameras, rigs and several people who appeared to be crew could be seen near the kitchen counter in the background of the picture.

"So happy for you Christine. You and your kids and Grandkids deserve this love, kindness, respect, support and happiness," one fan wrote in the comments section, with another adding, "Your smart and beautiful ❤️ best wishes with your new love."