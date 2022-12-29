'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Assures Fans She Is 'Definitely Not Leaving' The Show
Christine Brown is here to stay! The Sister Wives star took to social media to reassure fans that despite her tumultuous split from Kody and subsequent move from Flagstaff, Ariz., to Utah, she will still be a part of the hit TLC show.
"I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives," Christine confirmed via TikTok on Wednesday, December 28. "I'm still doing Sister Wives. No worries, everybody."
She also shared a sneak peek of her brand new confessional set in the basement of her house in Utah, happily declaring: "This is, in fact, the set in my home! I'm so excited. You're gonna love it."
The basement, which is currently unfinished, featured a chair for Christine, a small desk for the producer and a closet for the cameraman to stand in and film the confessional segments. Behind the TLC star's chair is a beautiful, white shelf filled with books, candles and knick-knacks.
Fans quickly flooded the comments section to voice their relief that the mother-of-six won't be leaving the hit reality series.
"Looking forward to seeing your new life," one fan wrote, while another added, "I'm happy your [sic] not leaving, your [sic] my favorite!!!! You're the best!!! 🥰
Meanwhile, others shared their hopes that one day the network might give the mother-of-six a spinoff of her own.
"Forget Sister Wives, I want a Christine and Janelle spin-off. Kody and Robyn can get real jobs and then we will know what the Nanny does lmfao," one user wrote — referencing a famous line from the show — with a second follower jokingly suggesting the spinoff be called "Sisters After The Mr."
This week, Christine not only documented her new basement set-up, but as OK! previously reported, she also shared a sweet, behind-the-scenes snippet of her final day of filming in Arizona.
"It is a little bittersweet," the 50-year-old said in the Tuesday, December 27, TikTok as she toured her old confessional set. "This is the entire set and this has been where I have sat for years talking about my feelings. And this is the last time. This is it. Bye Flagstaff."