'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Assures Fans She Is 'Definitely Not Leaving' The Show

"I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives," Christine confirmed via TikTok on Wednesday, December 28. "I'm still doing Sister Wives. No worries, everybody."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN FLAUNTS ROCKIN' REVENGE BODY AFTER BOMBSHELL TELL-ALL

She also shared a sneak peek of her brand new confessional set in the basement of her house in Utah, happily declaring: "This is, in fact, the set in my home! I'm so excited. You're gonna love it."