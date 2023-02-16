'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Flaunts Fit Physique On Valentine's Date With David Woolley After He Gushes He's 'The Luckiest Guy'
Christine Brown and her new beau, David Woolley, stepped out on the town for a romantic Valentine's Day date night on Tuesday, February 14. The two were spotted outside of her Utah home before arriving at a local Prohibition-themed speakeasy for dinner.
"David opened the car door for her. He showed lots of chivalry, and even put his hand on her lower back," a source spilled of their romantic outing. "They also held hands as they walked into the restaurant."
Christine was seen sporting a deep red dress that ended slightly above her knees and a black leather jacket. She paired strappy, cream colored heels with the look. David wore a blue, long-sleeved sweatshirt and blue jeans on the date.
"They were constantly laughing and appeared to have great chemistry," the source noted. "They looked like a new couple and looked very happy together."
This comes the same day that Christine declared David "the love of my life" as she debuted her budding relationship with the world. The Utah-based construction executive also took to Instagram to show off his new girlfriend with a photo of her smiling as she rocked a wide-brimmed hat and a pink top.
"When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before," he wrote in the caption. "When I took you to the The Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one special for me. I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me. Love, your king ❤️"
As OK! previously reported, the duo's happy announcement happened only days after Christine admitted she had waded into the world of online dating after her November 2021 split from ex-husband Kody Brown.
The former couple had been together for over 25 years of spiritual marriage and share six children — Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely.
The source spoke with The Sun on Christine and David's Valentine's date.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!