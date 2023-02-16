'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Flaunts Fit Physique On Valentine's Date With David Woolley After He Gushes He's 'The Luckiest Guy'

"David opened the car door for her. He showed lots of chivalry, and even put his hand on her lower back," a source spilled of their romantic outing. "They also held hands as they walked into the restaurant."

Christine was seen sporting a deep red dress that ended slightly above her knees and a black leather jacket. She paired strappy, cream colored heels with the look. David wore a blue, long-sleeved sweatshirt and blue jeans on the date.

"They were constantly laughing and appeared to have great chemistry," the source noted. "They looked like a new couple and looked very happy together."