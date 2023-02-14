OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Christine Brown
OK LogoCOUPLES

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend David: 'I Finally Found The Love Of My Life'

christine brown instagram official boyfriend david pp
Source: @christine_brownsw/instagram
By:

Feb. 14 2023, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Christine Brown has finally shared her new man with the world!

After teasing her whirlwind romance earlier this month, the Sister Wives star finally debuted the new man on her arm — going Instagram Official with David Woolley on Valentine's Day.

Article continues below advertisement
christine brown instagram official boyfriend david
Source: @christine_brownsw/instagram

Alongside three photos of the couple appearing happier than ever, Christine gushed on Tuesday, February 14: "I finally found the love of my life, David."

"The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa," she continued, candidly admitting: "I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Article continues below advertisement
christine brown instagram official boyfriend david
Source: @christine_brownsw/instagram

Christine concluded her loved-up post with #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.

Her carousel included a selfie of the two cozying up together and another of the pair lovingly looking at each other while she holds a baby. The last snap featured Christine and David sitting on a couch close together with a baby lying on each of them.

Article continues below advertisement

The TLC star's comments section was immediately flooded with love and support, with one fan writing: "YES QUEEN YOU DESERVE IT 👏🙌❤️," and another adding, "I am so happy for you!!! You look beyond happy! You deserve this so much."

A third joked, "I have never been more happy for a complete stranger before!!!!"

MORE ON:
Christine Brown
christine brown instagram official boyfriend david
Source: @christine_brownsw/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Christine first hinted that she found herself a man on February 7 while doing a "Car Confessions," dishing to her more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, "So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively."

"He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely," the reality star continued, referring to the youngest of the six children she shares with ex-husband Kody Brown. "He’s absolutely a dream come true."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Christine's new relationship with David marks her first since parting ways with Kody back in November 2021 following more than 25 years of marriage.

The demise of their relationship was the focal point of Season 17 of the family's TLC hit series, and since ending her spiritual union with the father-of-18, Christine has been living her best life.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.