Sister Wives' Christine Brown Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend David: 'I Finally Found The Love Of My Life'
Christine Brown has finally shared her new man with the world!
After teasing her whirlwind romance earlier this month, the Sister Wives star finally debuted the new man on her arm — going Instagram Official with David Woolley on Valentine's Day.
Alongside three photos of the couple appearing happier than ever, Christine gushed on Tuesday, February 14: "I finally found the love of my life, David."
"The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa," she continued, candidly admitting: "I never dreamed I could find a love like this."
Christine concluded her loved-up post with #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.
Her carousel included a selfie of the two cozying up together and another of the pair lovingly looking at each other while she holds a baby. The last snap featured Christine and David sitting on a couch close together with a baby lying on each of them.
The TLC star's comments section was immediately flooded with love and support, with one fan writing: "YES QUEEN YOU DESERVE IT 👏🙌❤️," and another adding, "I am so happy for you!!! You look beyond happy! You deserve this so much."
A third joked, "I have never been more happy for a complete stranger before!!!!"
Christine first hinted that she found herself a man on February 7 while doing a "Car Confessions," dishing to her more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, "So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively."
"He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely," the reality star continued, referring to the youngest of the six children she shares with ex-husband Kody Brown. "He’s absolutely a dream come true."
Christine's new relationship with David marks her first since parting ways with Kody back in November 2021 following more than 25 years of marriage.
The demise of their relationship was the focal point of Season 17 of the family's TLC hit series, and since ending her spiritual union with the father-of-18, Christine has been living her best life.