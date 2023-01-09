'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Under Fire For 'Fat Shaming' Christine, Janelle & Meri Following Splits From Kody

"I saw it, he had sweet things with each of them," she continued. "It’s not better, it’s just different. Relationships are hard get your butt in there and work it out."

"He's had wives reject him affection-wise because they are uncomfortable or they don't like it," the patriarch's fourth wife reasoned in defense of Kody. "If you're sitting there just constantly nagging at your husband about what you didn't get even though you have this apple in your hand, but you really want her orange ... how is he supposed to feel appreciated?"