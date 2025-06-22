Who Is Cynthia Nixon's Wife? Meet Christine Marinoni
Cynthia Nixon's role as Miranda Hobbes in S-- and the City has often reflected her own life, especially when it comes to love and marriage.
Now, OK! gets an inside look at her relationship with wife Christine Marinoni and their family life.
Who Is Christine Marinoni?
Marinoni hails from Washington State and made her way to New York City in the early 1990s. She has made a name for herself as a community organizer and education advocate.
In 1995, she came out as gay and soon opened a coffee shop in Brooklyn's Park Slope area, which quickly became a hotspot among the local lesbian community.
"As an LGBTQ person, I've always been focused on issues across the board," Marinoni shared with City & State New York in 2013. "I think it's important for the LGBT community to be joining hands with other groups and issues like income inequality and education."
When Did Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni Start Dating?
Nixon met Marinoni in 2001 while they both worked on a campaign aimed at reducing class sizes in New York Public Schools. The two became fast friends and eventually started dating in 2004, a year after Nixon ended her long-term relationship with Danny Mozes, with whom she shares two children, Seph and Charles Mozes.
Cynthia's First Experience With a Woman
"I had never dated a woman before or even kissed a woman or anything, and so when we started seeing each other, Christine kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, for me to panic about what this would mean – to my career or to myself – as if somehow I just hadn't noticed that she was a woman," Nixon recalled to Radio Times in 2017. "And then she met my mother and that was when she stopped worrying about it."
Cynthia and Christine Tie the Knot
Nixon and Marinoni married on May 27, 2012, following the legalization of gay marriage in New York. The previous year, in February 2011, the couple welcomed their first child, Max Ellington Nixon-Marinoni, with the help of a male friend.
Cynthia Embraces the Title of 'Wife'
Nixon expressed her delight in officially calling Marinoni her "wife."
"Yes! She protested a lot at the beginning and wanted a more gender-neutral term, like 'my spouse.' I said, 'You think I'm doing that, you're crazy!'" she told Radio Times. "Marriage was never a goal of mine. I was with my boyfriend for 15 years and we never got married. But it seemed like Christine and I did fight really hard for it and we had a lovely wedding. Why wouldn't I have done it?"
Cynthia's Character on 'And Just Like That…'
Miranda Hobbes only dated men throughout S-- and the City, eventually marrying Steve Brady, played by David Eigenberg. However, when And Just Like That debuted on HBO in December 2021, Miranda found herself unhappy in her marriage and became romantically involved with nonbinary comedian Che Diaz, portrayed by Sara Ramirez.
Although Miranda and Che's relationship ended in Season 2, the character is now ready to explore new connections with women.
"One of the things that it meant was that Miranda was single again, and that the tensions between Miranda and Che, and also Miranda and Steve, had been quelled and quieted," Nixon stated to E! News on May 28. "Just speaking for Miranda, it meant that she was setting out on this new dating world, having decided she wanted to date women and nonbinary people, but not really quite knowing how to go about that."