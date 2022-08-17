Christine Quinn Will Not Be Returning For Season 6 Of 'Selling Sunset'

The 33-year-old is believed to be taking a break from her television career and instead, focus on modeling. She reportedly signed with IMG Models and has booked several appearances. Quinn is also said to be continuing her real estate career with her husband's company, RealOpen.

CHRISTINE QUINN SAYS RELEASING HER NEW BOOK WAS 'VINDICATING': 'IT WAS IMPORTANT TO WRITE MY OWN STORY'

Despite recently hinting fans haven't seen the last of her after a bombshell season 5 finale, sources close to production have confirmed that Quinn will not be in season 6 or season 7 or the hit series, noting it was a mutual decision made by both Quinn and Netflix.