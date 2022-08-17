Christine Quinn Will Not Be Returning For Season 6 Of 'Selling Sunset'
On to bigger and better things! Christine Quinn is officially not returning to Netflix's popular real estate show Selling Sunset after a five season run.
The 33-year-old is believed to be taking a break from her television career and instead, focus on modeling. She reportedly signed with IMG Models and has booked several appearances. Quinn is also said to be continuing her real estate career with her husband's company, RealOpen.
Despite recently hinting fans haven't seen the last of her after a bombshell season 5 finale, sources close to production have confirmed that Quinn will not be in season 6 or season 7 or the hit series, noting it was a mutual decision made by both Quinn and Netflix.
As OK! previously reported, rumors of drama within the cast and creators swirled when Quinn was shockingly absent from the MTV Movie & TV Awards, despite the other cast members being in attendance.
A source spilled the television personality was uninvited from the high profile event after she slammed the show's creator, Adam DiVello, accusing him verbal abuse.
"We have to look at what Adam DiVello has done as a whole, as a human being, as the person that he is," Quinn said during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast back in May. "There’s been complaints filed against him. Multiple complaints … and it’s been sick. He actually told me to go fall down the stairs and kill myself at one point."
"He was threatening me and yelling at me. There were other people around, witnesses to this," the real estate mogul continued. "He basically berated me for being too honest and I said, ‘This is my real life and this didn’t happen and you know this,’ to which then he was screaming and yelling at me."
A source later dished that the choice to exclude Quinn from the awards show may have come to avoid any further tension between the two.
"This decision didn’t come from MTV. It came from Netflix/production," an insider claimed. "My guess is that they knew in advance that Selling Sunset was going to win, hence why Adam [Divello] was in attendance, and it made it less sticky of a situation to not have Christine present."
TMZ was first to report Quinn's exit from the show.