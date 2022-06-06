Netflix 'Disinvited' Christine Quinn From The MTV Movie & TV Awards After She Went Off On 'Selling Sunset' Creator Adam DiVello, Source Dishes

The claws are out! On Sunday, June 5, Christine Quinn was noticeably absent from the MTV Movie & TV Awards, even though the rest of the Selling Sunset cast was in attendance — and there's a reason why.

The reality star, 33, was "disinvited" from the shindig after she went off on Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello a few weeks prior, an insider told Page Six.

“This decision didn’t come from MTV. It came from Netflix/production," an insider claimed. “My guess is that they knew in advance that Selling Sunset was going to win, hence why Adam [Divello] was in attendance, and it made it less sticky of a situation to not have Christine present.”