Christine Quinn Says Releasing Her New Book Was 'Vindicating': 'It Was Important To Write My Own Story'

"For me, it was the first time I was able to be unfiltered, unedited and tell my own narrative, my own story, because I think you see me pop up overnight on a TV show, and I never had social media, I never had Facebook, I never had Instagram. I didn’t join until I was 29 years old, and I was on the show, so that was the first time I was introduced to the social media world. I was like, 'Wow, this has a lot of power,' but I was experiencing the negativity aspect of it, and that was really hard and it was really frustrating because you can’t respond to every single comment," the 33-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about Angry Birds' newest collection called Angry Birds Journey, which will be launching on June 16.

"I was like, 'You don’t me, you don’t know my backstory and where I came from and everything that I went through,' so for me, it felt so vindicating to be able to tell my own story for once without being on the editing room floor because I have so much to say," she adds.