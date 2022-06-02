Christine Quinn Says Releasing Her New Book Was 'Vindicating': 'It Was Important To Write My Own Story'
Christine Quinn is honest and upfront on Netflix's hit series Selling Sunset, but now the reality star is excited for fans to get to know her even more since she has released her new book, How to be a Boss B**ch.
"For me, it was the first time I was able to be unfiltered, unedited and tell my own narrative, my own story, because I think you see me pop up overnight on a TV show, and I never had social media, I never had Facebook, I never had Instagram. I didn’t join until I was 29 years old, and I was on the show, so that was the first time I was introduced to the social media world. I was like, 'Wow, this has a lot of power,' but I was experiencing the negativity aspect of it, and that was really hard and it was really frustrating because you can’t respond to every single comment," the 33-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about Angry Birds' newest collection called Angry Birds Journey, which will be launching on June 16.
"I was like, 'You don’t me, you don’t know my backstory and where I came from and everything that I went through,' so for me, it felt so vindicating to be able to tell my own story for once without being on the editing room floor because I have so much to say," she adds.
Quinn noted that since the show is only around 40 minutes long, fans only get a glimpse inside her life.
"It was important to write my own story because if you don’t write your own story, someone else is going to write it for you. I wanted to let people know where I came from and anything is possible. I came from a really small town, and I worked at Sonic, Taco Bell, Walmart, so it was really inspirational for me to write it so that other people who were in my position who didn’t go to college realize 'Wow, if she can do it, I can do it!' I am no different than anyone else reading my book, so that is what I was so happy to write about and talk about!" she gushes.
These days, the mom-of-one has a lot going on — she and husband Christian Dumontet started a new crypto real estate venture, RealOpen — but she is looking forward to Angry Birds' newest collection, Angry Birds Journey — a perfect casual puzzle game to pick up and play any time — as she loves to play games, something fans not might know about her.
"I think the brand is so recognizable worldwide – everyone knows about Angry Birds, but also I think it’s one of those things – there is no age limit on this game," she says of the collab. "I am in my 30s, so for me, it’s relatable to everyone, regardless of what their age is. I know children who play the game, I know teenagers who play the game, my aunt, who is 64, plays the game, so I think it’s one of those things – there is no age limit because it’s so interactive and so fun and it’s relatable to everyone. You don’t see that too often. You see a lot of games and brands that have their target demographic and they stick towards that, but I think the fact that Angry Birds is meant for everyone is part of what makes it so great as a brand."
Players will be able to watch Quinn and Real Housewives of New Jersey startlet Melissa Gorga play Angry Birds Journey and choose which celeb to support and help them win the race.