Christina Haack 'Won’t Be Rushing Into Another Marriage' After New Boyfriend Is Revealed: 'She's Learned Her Lesson'

Christina Haack is dating CEO Christopher Larocca.

By:

Jan. 17 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Christina Haack hasn't given up on love.

While her first three marriages failed her, the HGTV star is open to tying the knot again — but not any time soon.

"Christina had a very tumultuous break up with Josh, she’s still going through it, but at the end of the day, she deserves happiness," a source spilled to a news publication of Haack, 41. "And you have to give her credit for not giving up on love. She’s already told friends not to worry, she won’t be rushing into another marriage. She’s learned her lesson, now she says she wants to be engaged for at least five years."

Although there's no rush for marriage No. 4, Haack — who previously said "I do" to Tarek El Moussa, 43, Ant Anstead, 45, and Josh Hall — has become a girlfriend again, as her relationship with new boyfriend Christopher Larocca was revealed earlier this month.

"Christina has wasted no time in getting her personal life back on track. She’s dating Christopher Larocca, who she’s been friends with for a while," the insider dished.

Larocca and Haack have loads in common, including being parents to children from previous relationships.

"He’s divorced and raising a teenager with his ex-wife, and as far as I know, he’s completely smitten with Christina and vice versa," to confidante continued.

Haack shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with El Moussa and is also a mom to her and Anstead's 5-year-old son, Hudson.

The only apparent issue with the Christina on the Coast star's budding relationship has to do with speculation about when things turned romantic between her and Larocca.

While Haack's friends agree she should "move on," the source noted "everyone is questioning the timeline of when she and Christopher started their romance."

Haack's new relationship was a quick turnaround from when she and Hall filed for divorce on the same day in July 2024, but her estranged husband has moved on too.

On Monday, January 13, Hall went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys, whom he's been "happily dating for some time," according to a separate insider.

Hall "wasn't trying to date" so soon after his split, but Gabrys turned out to be the "perfect match" after they met in Nashville, the confidante shared.

"He hasn’t made a show of the relationship, but it’s not a secret. Josh is just low-key," the source added. "He is very happy with his life and looking forward to 2025 and what’s on the horizon. This is the happiest he’s been in some time."

Life & Style spoke to a source about Haack and Larocca dating.

