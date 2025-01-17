Christina Haack 'Won’t Be Rushing Into Another Marriage' After New Boyfriend Is Revealed: 'She's Learned Her Lesson'

"Christina had a very tumultuous break up with Josh, she’s still going through it, but at the end of the day, she deserves happiness," a source spilled to a news publication of Haack, 41. "And you have to give her credit for not giving up on love. She’s already told friends not to worry, she won’t be rushing into another marriage. She’s learned her lesson, now she says she wants to be engaged for at least five years."

Although there's no rush for marriage No. 4, Haack — who previously said "I do" to Tarek El Moussa, 43, Ant Anstead, 45, and Josh Hall — has become a girlfriend again, as her relationship with new boyfriend Christopher Larocca was revealed earlier this month.