Christina Haack Calls Ex Josh Hall a 'Narcissist' 1 Day After He Debuted New Girlfriend Stephanie Gabrys: 'Just Threw Up in My Mouth'

During her interview, Haack — who filed for divorce from Hall in July 2024 — claimed the two will likely go to trial because Hall “doesn’t want to do mediation."

In response to the HGTV star’s remarks, the realtor’s spokesperson told Life & Style, "It’s sad Christina must resort to low blows about her ex Josh to promote her new show. She should focus on her new boyfriend and stop talking about Josh. As the great Mariah Carey once sang, ‘Why you so obsessed with me?' We wish Christina the best."