Christina Haack Calls Ex Josh Hall a 'Narcissist' 1 Day After He Debuted New Girlfriend Stephanie Gabrys: 'Just Threw Up in My Mouth'
Christina Haack is not “Obsessed” with estranged husband Josh Hall.
On Tuesday, January 14 — one day after Hall, 44, debuted his new girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys, on social media — Haack, 41, dissed her former lover for his rep’s statement regarding her recent appearance on Radio Andy’s “Jeff Lewis Live” podcast.
During her interview, Haack — who filed for divorce from Hall in July 2024 — claimed the two will likely go to trial because Hall “doesn’t want to do mediation."
In response to the HGTV star’s remarks, the realtor’s spokesperson told Life & Style, "It’s sad Christina must resort to low blows about her ex Josh to promote her new show. She should focus on her new boyfriend and stop talking about Josh. As the great Mariah Carey once sang, ‘Why you so obsessed with me?' We wish Christina the best."
After seeing the insulting statement, Haack reacted by uploading a screenshot of the comment with her own message.
"I just threw up in my mouth. Quoting a Mariah Carey song is a new low.. even for you. Trust me idgaf [I don't give a f---] about Josh's life. I do, however, care about his bts [behind the scenes] tactics. Narcissism at its finest," she penned.
As OK! previously reported, Haack’s upload came after Hall shared a birthday post for his latest boo, marking the new couple’s first upload together.
"Happy 35th to this real-life [angel]," he wrote alongside a photo of Gabrys sitting on his lap by a fire.
The three-time divorcee then shared her own post, in which she said she was "energy cutting."
Hall and Gabrys' Instagram debut came as a source told Us Weekly the two have been "happily dating for some time."
- Christina Haack Cryptically Says She's 'Energy Cutting' as Estranged Husband Josh Hall Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend: Photo
- Christina Haack Claps Back at 'Bizarre and Ridiculous' Claims She's Dating Her Married Coworker After Gushing Over Him
- Christina Haack Shocked Over Josh Hall’s Actions Amid Messy Split: She 'Can’t Believe She Thought She’d Spend the Rest of Her Life' With Him
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The insider noted Hall had "met someone wonderful in Nashville" despite trying not to date so soon after his split. However, the confidant claimed the model is his "perfect match."
Now that he and Haack have gone their separate ways, the source noted Hall is "trying to live a more private life" and "has no desire to be a celebrity.”
"He hasn’t made a show of the relationship, but it’s not a secret. Josh is just low-key," they explained. "He is very happy with his life and looking forward to 2025 and what’s on the horizon. This is the happiest he’s been in some time."
While Hall is loved up with Gabrys, Haack has also found a new partner in crime.
It was recently reported that Haack has been dating CEO of Network Connex Christopher LaRocca “for a few months.”
“They’re always together and out and about around Newport,” a source dished to a news outlet. “They even have traveled abroad and visited other countries together.”
The insider admitted they were “surprised” the duo has kept their romance out of the spotlight, as “they certainly don’t hide that they’re together” when out and about.