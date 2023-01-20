Christy Carlson Romano Taken Aback At Shia LaBeouf's New Look While On Set Of Latest Movie — See Photos

In the new photos, the actor, 36, was spotted wearing a white gown, gold heels, a necklace and a crown while filming Megalopolis in Atlanta, Georgia. The new flick is an epic science fiction drama written, directed and produced by Francis Ford Coppola .

Christy Carlson Romano was pleasantly surprised when she saw a new photo of Shia LaBeouf 's outfit while on the set of his latest movie.

Once LaBeouf's former Even Stevens costar saw the snaps, she was a bit startled. "Welp, I've seen it all," the 38-year-old quipped via Instagram.

Others were just as confused by the new look. One person wrote, "Wow!!!" while another said, "He's ready to come back. I can feel it."

A third person said, "Never thought I would see him wear heels," while a fourth person quipped, "Wow, the way he walks in those high heels is impressive."