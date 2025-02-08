Christy Carlson Romano Says She 'Saw Her Life Flash Before Her Eyes’ After Being Shot During Terrible Accident: Watch
Christy Carlson Romano revealed she was recently injured in a horrible accident.
On Saturday, February 8, the Disney alum, 40, uploaded a video explaining what happened to her while showing the injuries she obtained after being shot in the face.
“So I got shot in the eye. It was not fun,” she told her followers, noting she was now “safe.”
The star detailed her feelings on the situation in a lengthy Instagram caption.
“Yesterday was my husband’s birthday and I took him to shoot clay pigeons as a present. There was another party with us and they unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face. @thebrendanrooney immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital. I was hit in 5 places; one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye,” she began, referencing how her husband — who is a former marine — helped take care of her in the moment.
“Unfortunately, a fragment got lodged behind my eye and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time. Doctors will continue to monitor me (I can see normally at the moment),” she added.
Romano emotionally concluded: “With everything that happened, all I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive. I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much. I saw my life flash before my eyes and I’m telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant. 🙏.”
In the clip, Romano also thanked those who helped her recover and shouted out St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
“I’m very grateful to first responders as a whole. I mean, they’re just the most amazing, superhero people to take care of us at our most desperate times,” she stated.
The Kim Possible voice actress also discussed how her injuries are feeling following the scary incident.
“This is really bad tonight,” she noted while pointing at the bruising on her eye. “Everything’s kinda clearing out, but I get to say I got shot in the face, and lived to tell the tale. Be grateful for every day.”
In response, famous friends of the actress expressed their sympathy and support.
“I hate hearing this, but I am grateful to God that you’re still with us!! I’m so sorry that you’ve gone through this and praying for a full and safe recovery. 🙏🏾,” Keke Palmer shared.
“Whoa — I’m so sorry this happened! So scary and glad you’re safe ❤️🩹,” Candace Cameron Bure penned.