Christy Carlson Romano Says She 'Saw Her Life Flash Before Her Eyes’ After Being Shot During Terrible Accident: Watch

On Saturday, February 8, the Disney alum , 40, uploaded a video explaining what happened to her while showing the injuries she obtained after being shot in the face.

“So I got shot in the eye. It was not fun,” she told her followers, noting she was now “safe.”

“Yesterday was my husband’s birthday and I took him to shoot clay pigeons as a present. There was another party with us and they unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face. @thebrendanrooney immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital. I was hit in 5 places; one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye,” she began, referencing how her husband — who is a former marine — helped take care of her in the moment.

“Unfortunately, a fragment got lodged behind my eye and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time. Doctors will continue to monitor me (I can see normally at the moment),” she added.