It's War: 5 Most Explosive Allegations in Leah Remini's Lawsuit Against Scientology
Leah Remini filed a bombshell lawsuit against David Miscavige and the Church of Scientology, accusing the controversial religious group's leader and other members of defamation, harassment, intimidation and a litany of other abuses that allegedly occurred both during her time as a dedicated Scientologist as well as after she left.
"While advocating for victims of Scientology has significantly impacted my life and career, Scientology’s final objective of silencing me has not been achieved," she tweeted on Wednesday, August 2.
"While this lawsuit is about what Scientology has done to me, I am one of thousands of targets of Scientology over the past seven decades," she continued. "People who share what they’ve experienced in Scientology, and those who tell their stories and advocate for them, should be free to do so without fearing retaliation from a cult with tax exemption and billions in assets."
The Cost of Scientology
The King of Queens actress estimated that she spent over $5 million during her time as a Scientologist. This enormous amount included funds that were spent on her "so-called spiritual enlightenment and those of her family members and friends," according to court documents obtained by OK!.
It also included donations that were given to the International Association of Scientologists (IAS) — also nicknamed "David Miscavige’s war chest" — as Scientologists are required to "pre-pay for their services."
However, after Remini was branded a Suppressive Person — which is someone who is deemed an enemy of Scientology, per the court filing — she was "unable to obtain repayment of monies she had in her and her family’s Scientology accounts."
Sexually Abusive Training Routines
Remini also claimed that she had been the victim of "thousands of hours" of "verbally, physically, and sexually" abusive training tactics "at substantial cost to her."
"One training technique known as 'bull baiting' placed her, a young girl, with an older male Scientologist who is required to find her 'buttons' (vulnerabilities that would bother her), screamed expletives at her, made sexually suggestive remarks to her, and verbally abused her for hours in an effort to condition her to not react to abuse," the lawsuit alleged.
"These training routines which are required for all Scientologists, are part of the procedures to condition Scientologists to accept abuse and inflict abuse without hesitation," the legal filing continued. "These TRs rob minor children of their natural protective instincts and open them up to sexual, physical, and emotional abuse."
Punishment for Bringing Up Shelly Miscavige at Tom Cruise's Wedding
One of Remini's most shocking stories of abuse allegedly occurred after Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' 2006 wedding. During the festivities, she noticed that her good friend, Miscavige's wife, Shelly, was concerningly missing from the happy occasion.
After noting a series of "red flags" throughout the wedding, Remini filed what is known as a Knowledge Report with the Church, sharing her concerns about her friend's supposed disappearance. She was later instructed to go to Clearwater, Florida, to the Church of Scientology's spiritual headquarters and ordered to undergo an "ethics cycle."
"Upon arrival, Ms. Remini was presented with dozens of internal reports from Scientologists complaining about her behavior at the wedding. It was clear to Ms. Remini that she was being punished for asking where Shelly Miscavige was and for filing reports on David Miscavige and others," the court documents stated.
The actress claimed she was kept at the Clearwater facility for four months and forced to go through a process known as a Truth Rundown, which is a "form of psychological torture meant to rewrite the target's memories."
She was only allowed to go home once she nearly reached the point of having a psychotic breakdown and agreed to "rescind all of her reports" on Miscavige.
Manipulating Leah Remini's Parents
Following her alleged Truth Rundown experience, the 53-year-old made the decision to leave the Church of Scientology in 2013. However, she alleged that the religious group began to harass her profusely with videotaped messages full of "disparaging and false claims" to include "defamatory statements that she was abusive to her mother and daughter, and that she is a racist."
The lawsuit also stated the group "manipulated" her estranged late father and his wife at the time to lie about her publicly, saying that she was chasing fame with her accusations, that she'd refused to help pay for her father's cancer treatments and that she'd "ransacked" her dying grandmother's home.
Other Forms of Stalking and Harassment After Leaving the Church
The court documents claimed Remini had been "stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened and intimidated," and stated that she was a "the victim of intentional malicious and fraudulent rumors" via social media accounts controlled by other Scientologists that "exist solely to intimidate and spread misinformation."
Remini's attorneys further noted she was caused "significant and ongoing economic harm" by this, claiming that the continued harassment has "forced her to endure a new but never-normal life in which Scientology’s surveillance, abuse, and lies are the punishing, inescapable, daily cost of exercising her First Amendment right" to speak out against the Church of Scientology.