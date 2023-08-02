It's War: 5 Most Explosive Allegations in Leah Remini's Lawsuit Against Scientology

Leah Remini filed a bombshell lawsuit against David Miscavige and the Church of Scientology, accusing the controversial religious group's leader and other members of defamation, harassment, intimidation and a litany of other abuses that allegedly occurred both during her time as a dedicated Scientologist as well as after she left.

"While advocating for victims of Scientology has significantly impacted my life and career, Scientology’s final objective of silencing me has not been achieved," she tweeted on Wednesday, August 2.

"While this lawsuit is about what Scientology has done to me, I am one of thousands of targets of Scientology over the past seven decades," she continued. "People who share what they’ve experienced in Scientology, and those who tell their stories and advocate for them, should be free to do so without fearing retaliation from a cult with tax exemption and billions in assets."