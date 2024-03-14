Joy Behar Claims Sharon Stone Revealed 'Sliver' Story About Billy Baldwin Because She 'Craves Relevancy'
Why is Sharon Stone bringing up drama from 1993? Joy Behar has a theory!
On the Thursday, March 14, episode of The View, the longtime host took time to discuss the current feud between the actress and her Sliver costar Billy Baldwin.
The issue between the celebs began after Stone alleged Sliver producer Robert Evans asked her to have s-- with Baldwin in order to improve their on-screen chemistry. Behar, 81, claimed Stone, 66, only decided to rehash the incident to get back into the spotlight.
“People crave relevancy and that threat that he made, ‘I’m gonna bring out all this dirt about Sharon,’ she must’ve been like, ‘Yeah, bring it out, because I haven’t been in the public eye for awhile, so here it goes!'” Behar stated, referencing Baldwin’s scathing response after Stone revealed the story on the Monday, March 11, episode of the “Louis Theroux” podcast.
“Ego problems with actors? What a concept!” she joked.
Other hosts wondered why Stone would name the people involved in the incident 30 years later.
“Sharon, are you still upset 30 years later?” Sunny Hostin asked, before noting how Baldwin “lashed out” with his shocking social media response.
Sara Haines then jumped in, noting Stone didn’t have to name Baldwin as “the problem” on the film, which is likely why his response was “snarky and reactive.”
As OK! previously reported, Baldwin came after Stone on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, March 12.
“Not sure why Sharon Stone keeps talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?” the 61-year-old began.
“Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York… ‘I'm gonna make him fall so hard for me, it's gonna make his head spin???’” he penned.
The brother of Alec Baldwin continued, “I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I've kept quiet. The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him [to] allow me to choreograph the final s-- scene in the photo below so I wouldn't have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend.”
“Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun,” he threatened.