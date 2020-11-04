There’s no such thing as a rest day for Russell Wilson! The NFL quarterback wants to continue to play football for at least another 10 years, and he recently confessed on the “Bill Simmons Podcast” that he spends at least $1 million per year to do so.

This breaks down to over $2,500 per day to keep his body in tip-top shape, so he can play football until he’s at least 45 years old.

“I have a whole performance team. I got a whole group,” he said when asked if he was concerned about the time away from the field due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I have a full-time trainer that travels with me everywhere [and] works with [my wife] Ciara too. … I have a full-time mobile person that’s working on me, that’s making sure I’m moving the right way and everything else. I have a full-time massage person [and] two chefs.”

The 31-year-old has maintained this routine for five years now and does not hold back the amount he spends on personal training, physical therapy and hyperbaric chambers.

“I get treatment every day … I’m in between 363 and 365 [days a year].” However, the athlete sometimes takes a break on Thanksgiving or Christmas — but not every single year as it depends on his schedule.

“I’m trying to play until I’m 45 at least, so for me, my mentality is that I’m going to leave it all on the field and do everything I can [to] take care of myself and that’s such a critical thing because if I feel good I’m going to play good … And that’s why I’ve been able to go out on the field every time,” he shared.

“It’s not just the recovery part of it — that’s huge, right, and getting that — but you know for me, the biggest thing, you know you mentioned the body, and all that stuff. The biggest thing for me is the mental game. You know, the mental game is so important,” he added.

Wilson joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 and led his team to victory over the Denver Broncos in 2014. The dad of three is optimistic that his team might win the championship.

“I think we’ve got a chance this year, we just got to stay the course,” he said.

As for the pandemic, he said that it changes “a lot things in terms of, you know, your worries. And you have to really take care of yourself.”

Off the field, he’s a father to three children — Sienna and Win, whom he shares with Ciara, and Future Zahir, whom Ciara shares with ex Future.

“It is a balancing act. … We have to remember that teamwork is part of it and communicate with your partner,” the “Goodies” songstress told Tamron Hall in September about her relationship. “When you have tough moments, communicate. Russ and I, we talk about everything. We always say communication rules the nation, so we have an open line.”